THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: 4 unbeaten local teams at midway point

No Shrine Bowl again

For the second straight year, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will not take place.

The game featuring the top senior football players in both North and South Carolina was again put on hold by organizers.

In a press release, game chairman Ronnie Blount said the decision to postpone again occurred after obtaining "every piece of information" from both state governing bodies, ranging from player selection, housing, transportation and food services for all parties involved.

Officials will once again announce Shrine Bowl rosters. Last year, wide receiver Bradley Washington of Bethune-Bowman was the lone T&D Region player selected to the South Carolina team.

The Shrine Bowl hopes to hold next year’s Shrine Bowl on Dec. 17, 2022, in Spartanburg.

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl is still set to take place Dec. 11 at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Those seniors who were eligible for the Shrine Bowl will be included in the selection process for the Cooperatives Bowl as well.

Quotable