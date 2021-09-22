THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: 4 unbeaten local teams at midway point

Through all the cancellations and rescheduled games, the South Carolina high school season has managed to reach the midway point.
After Friday, all T&D Region teams have played at least one game.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt has stood out among the S.C. High School League teams. The Red Raiders are 3-0 and rank as high as second in the S.C. Prep Football Media poll.
On the SCISA side, three teams are undefeated, led by defending SCISA 8-man champion Holly Hill Academy. The 4-0 Raiders are coming off their lowest margin of victory this season in a 30-22 win over Patrick Henry, but have outscored their opponents 212-28 this season. They play unbeaten Clarendon Hall Friday night in a key region matchup.
Andrew Jackson Academy is re-emerging as a strong contender in 8-man football. The Warriors have outscored their first three opponents 138-0, all at home, and head on the road for the first time this season Friday against Charleston Collegiate.
In SCISA Class A, Calhoun Academy is making noise as a team to watch. The 3-0 Cavaliers are holding opponents to an average of 9.3 points a game and are coming off a 41-15 win over Dillon Christian in which they amassed 511 rushing yards.
Week 4 gridiron giants
- Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 12 tackles
- Bug Brunson (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 164 total yards, 3 TDs
- Quincy Bias (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 96 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 223 rushing yards, 4 TDs
- Kade Strickland (Calhoun Academy) - 103 rusing yards
- Cameron Crosby (Calhoun Academy) - 2 sacks
- Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 300-plus rushing yards, 6 TDs
- Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 237 rushing yards
- Keondre Dickson (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and a rushing TD
No Shrine Bowl again
For the second straight year, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will not take place.
The game featuring the top senior football players in both North and South Carolina was again put on hold by organizers.
In a press release, game chairman Ronnie Blount said the decision to postpone again occurred after obtaining "every piece of information" from both state governing bodies, ranging from player selection, housing, transportation and food services for all parties involved.
Officials will once again announce Shrine Bowl rosters. Last year, wide receiver Bradley Washington of Bethune-Bowman was the lone T&D Region player selected to the South Carolina team.
The Shrine Bowl hopes to hold next year’s Shrine Bowl on Dec. 17, 2022, in Spartanburg.
The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl is still set to take place Dec. 11 at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Those seniors who were eligible for the Shrine Bowl will be included in the selection process for the Cooperatives Bowl as well.
Quotable
“What I saw was I saw resiliency right there. Back in the day, I know when we have been down like that with a minute and some change on the clock, we would’ve panicked and dropped our heads. But we didn’t drop our heads. We just kept fighting and sticking to our game plan." -- Orangeburg-Wilkinson head football coach Kevin Crosby following the 17-16 win over Calhoun County.
Class A rankings
SC Prep Media Poll
1. Southside Christian (14)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Whale Branch
4. Lamar
5. Lake View
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
8. Lewisville
9. (tie) Great Falls
9. (tie) Baptist Hill
9. (tie) Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Johnsonville
1. Southside Christian, 2. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 3. Lamar, 4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 5. Whale Branch. 6. Lewisville, 7. Blackville-Hilda, 8. Wagener-Salley, 9. Johnsonville, 10. Lake View, 13. Calhoun County, 22. Branchville, 29. Denmark-Olar, 33. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North, 37. Bethune-Bowman
