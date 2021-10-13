THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: 3 Bamberg County teams in spotlight

Safe to say Bamberg County is the hot spot for high school football right now in The T&D Region.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Denmark-Olar and Andrew Jackson Academy are all streaking toward the postseason with great momentum.
The undefeated, second-ranked Red Raiders clinched the Region 6-A title with a dominant second half to pull away from Branchville 40-7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt has held the opposition to single digits in six of its seven wins, and has allowed just six points in the second half all season.
As dominant B-E has played defensively, the opposite is true of its county rival. Denmark-Olar is riding a four-game winning streak, averaging 50 points a contest this season, and is currently tied in the loss column with Ridge Spring-Monetta and Calhoun County for first place in Region 3-A.
The team's strong play has propelled the Vikings into the top 10 of the Class A SC Prep Football Media Poll.
On the SCISA side, Andrew Jackson Academy has done it on both sides of the football. The Warriors are averaging 55 points a game and are holding opponents to nine points a contest.
There are two games left for both Andrew Jackson Academy and Holly Hill Academy before their season-ending showdown on Oct. 29.
Team of the week
Calhoun County: The Saints pulled off the upset of the season in the T&D Region last week. The 30-28 victory over previously third-ranked Ridge Spring-Monetta put them back in the race for the Region 3A title.
Week 7 gridiron giants
- Carson Cone (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 154 rushing yards, 4 TDs; 9 tackles, forced fumble
- Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 109 rushing yards, TD
- Calin Brunson (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 118 passing yards, 2 TDs
- Quincy Bias (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 111 yards
- Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 99 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 10 tackles
- Justen Brunson (Calhoun County) - four catches for 86 yards and 2 TDs
- Amare Haynes (Calhoun County) 14 tackles and a fumble recovery
- TJ Williams (Denmark-Olar) - 105 yards rushing, 2 TDs
- Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 180 yards rushing, 3 TDs, 8-of-14 for 103 yards and a TD
- Xavier Oliver - interception returned for a touchdown
- Qumar Felder (Edisto) - 10 tackles
- Jayvon Tatum (Edisto) - 10 tackles, sack
- Jacob Rogers (Holly Hill Academy) - 151 passing yards, 4 TDs
- Lucas Carroway (Holly Hill Academy) - 3 receptions, 88 yards, 2 TDs
- Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 106 rushing yards, kickoff return TD
- Marion Breland (Holly Hill Academy) - 100 rushing yards, 3 TDs
- Davin Walling (Holly Hill Academy) - 6 tackles, 3 sacks
- Navian Hilliard (Lake Marion) - 120 passing yards, 2 TDs
- Jay Plummer & Mikey Templeton (both of Orangeburg Prep) - 10 tackles each
- Joqwwan Guinyard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - 2 TDs
Quotable
"We’ve got some good running backs, our offensive line has been doing a good job, and we just decided to try to wear on them and wear them down in the second half. Just like any season, you can look good one week and another week you see things that you know have to get better. Overall, I think we are getting better each week, in every phase of the game." -- Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Robert Williams following the 40-7 win over Branchville.
Class A prep football rankings
SC Prep Football Media
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. Baptist Hill
5. Hannah-Pamplico
6. Whale Branch
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
8. (tie) Lake View & Dixie
10. Denmark-Olar
Others receiving votes: Green Sea-Floyds, Great Falls, Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, C.A. Johnson
This week's games
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Strom Thurmond
- Timberland at Lake Marion
- Edisto at Kingstree
- Colleton Prep at Calhoun Academy
- Orangeburg Prep at Beaufort Academy
- Holly Hill Academy at Charleston Collegiate
- Denmark-Olar at Williston-Elko
- Blackville-Hilda at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Baptist Hill at Bethune-Bowman
- Andrew Jackson Academy at Cathedral Academy
- H-K-T/North at Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Wagener-Salley at Calhoun County
- Allendale-Fairfax at Branchville
- Palmetto Christian at Jefferson Davis
