THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: 3 Bamberg County teams in spotlight

Quotable

"We’ve got some good running backs, our offensive line has been doing a good job, and we just decided to try to wear on them and wear them down in the second half. Just like any season, you can look good one week and another week you see things that you know have to get better. Overall, I think we are getting better each week, in every phase of the game." -- Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Robert Williams following the 40-7 win over Branchville.