Lake Marion's Navian Hilliard, left, and Jaylin Davis, right, each signed to play football Saturday at the Gators annual athletic banquet. Hilliard signed to play at Shaw University and Davis signed to play at Catawba College.
North's Jy'Darius Brailey signed for track and field at Morris College Monday. Brailey is joined by Anlissa Felder (mother), Keith Parks (AD), Debra Norman (Interim Principal) and I'Rek Hartwell (coach).
North's Jalen Jefferson (center) signed to play basketball at Cape Fear Community College Monday. Jefferson is joined by Madisyn Jefferson (sister), Yoko Jefferson (mother), LaVares Jefferson (father), Kathy Coulter (grandmother), Debra Norman (Interim Principal), Jamasceo Mack (uncle), LaVares Jefferson Jr. (brother) and Keith Parks (AD)
