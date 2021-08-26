The Rock: Panthers new headquarters takes shape in Rock Hill

Mark Hart, vice president and chief operating office of the Panthers and Tepper Sports Entertainment, said the facility is designed to help the Panthers win a Super Bowl.

"The Rock is primarily for the Carolina Panthers to be more efficient and gain a competitive edge, keep players and attract players, and have the best coaching staff and the best facilities," Hart said. "When David Tepper got here, I think he said whatever the other teams have, we don't have. Well, we have flipped the narrative."

When Tepper took over as the team's owner in 2018, the Panthers didn't have an indoor practice facility.

After the headquarters are complete, there will still be about 75 acres of available land on the property tagged for hotels, retail shops, restaurants, office buildings, residential living and a premier medical facility, along with bike and walking paths.

That means there will be plenty of people mingling around — even during practice.

Hart said while that may create some angst for Panthers coaches who may prefer secrecy, it was important for Tepper that fans "feel connected" to the team and have a place to work, live and play.

"We don't want this to be a NSA cybersecurity lockdown place," Hart said.