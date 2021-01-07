THE FINAL 4: How Danger won the 2020 Grand American crown

Some have mountains, swamps or thickets that can be a deterrent, while others can be susceptible to snow, rain or dry conditions. Each area presents its own set of challenges and you are doing yourself a disservice if you never get out to see these different regions of the country firsthand.

Dogs were starting to spread out and get deeper, so the cast continued to split the difference the best they could. At different times in the next 20 minutes or so, Anthony and Franklin both ended up taking another first tree minus each. Neither handler could catch the break that is so often needed when you get deep into a hunt like this, especially on a late round when game may not be moving as well. Tina, who had won her cast on both Friday and Saturday night with 200+ and 625+ finished the night third with 250-, while Judge, who also earned double cast wins with 650+ and 187.5+, finished in 4th at 275-.

With hunt time running down, Judge, Danger and Shorty had made their way across a small road into some standing water while Tina was still behind us working. Danger was giving quite a bit of mouth in there and Patrick really didn’t want to tree him if he could avoid it, because at this point, he’d have to make a mistake to lose. There must have not been many mistakes made by the pair this weekend as they scored double cast wins with 250+ Friday and 900+ Saturday.