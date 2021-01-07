THE FINAL 4: How Danger won the 2020 Grand American crown

In the days leading up to my first trip to the Grand American, I had heard all the horror stories about the weather and how unexpectedly it could turn. From pouring rain and flooding to freezing temperatures and black ice. Being a bit of an over-packer already, I had my suitcase loaded with clothes that would keep me prepared in any situation Mother Nature may send my way.
The weekend brought a little bit of everything. From a beautiful 70-degree day to a night of high wind and rain. But come 3 a.m. on Sunday, the weather couldn’t have been more ideal for a coon hunt. No rain in sight, the wind had laid down and most importantly, the Final 4 had been set at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
David McKee and his team had tabulated the results and come out with three walker males and a walker female that would be competing to be the prestigious winner of the 55th Annual Grand American. The cast would consist of:
- A 3-year-old male named ‘PR’ Hypersonic Wipeout Danger, hunted by Patrick Cribb.
- A 4-year-old male named GRNITECH GRCH ‘PR’ The Tree Slamming Judge, hunted by Franklin Card.
- A 4-year-old male named ‘PR’ Mountain Valley Shorty, hunted by Jonathan Long.
- And the lone female in the cast, GRNITECH GRCH ‘PR’ Eastridge’s Tar Heel Tina, a 7-year-old female being handled by Anthony Hammonds.
Talk about a diverse cast of handlers when it comes to nite hunt experience. We had Patrick Cribb who had won the Grand American once already and finished second another time, Franklin Card who was in the Final 4 of this hunt for the second time in three years and Jonathan Long who let us know at the conclusion of the hunt that his first cast win ever had happened the night before. It’s going to be hard to top this one, Jonathan.
With a bevy of new rules going into effect a few days prior, it was important to have a strong group of judges on this cast and the men put in charge were just that. Kenneth Tavares, Mendel Miller and Eric Brown were selected to judge the hunt with Kenneth holding the card. Having a confident and knowledgeable judge is key in hunts of this magnitude and this group did a great job of applying and enforcing the rules. In what was an encouraging and discouraging choice, Sam Drain was designated to guide the final cast. It was encouraging in that it is a task he has done and done well many times over the course of the years for the Grand American; that and he is a highly respected houndsman in the community. It was a bit discouraging due to the fact he had been threatening to make us swim the final cast out in those South Carolina swamps since the moment we pulled into the fairgrounds on Thursday afternoon.
Coming up on 3:30 a.m. Sunday, we took off toward our destination. The spot we would be hunting was in Orangeburg County, between Branchville and Bowman. After a few final instructions from the judges, the hounds were collared and released into the chill morning air at 3:56 a.m. The dogs all blew up right off the leash and were struck in almost immediately. Danger for 100, followed by Tina, Shorty and Judge in that order.
No more than 10 yards from the cast, hounds started looking up. As we had pulled to a stop on that old roadbed, a possum had scurried across in front of us and I was a little worried that we may end up having a short hunt. But these dogs didn’t get this far by treeing slick tails.
After backing up another 20 feet, Anthony wasted no time in putting Tina on the paper a mere 15 yards from us, followed by Danger who was declared treed right after for 75 points.
Even closer to the cast, Judge was declared treed right on the edge of the roadbed. Many people opine that the three minutes of tree time is too quick, but if you were to ask Franklin and Anthony, the three minutes were about a minute too long as both Tina and Judge packed up and took off before time was up and drawing 125 minus apiece. As the time expired on Danger, the coon was found in no time and he was recast into the direction of the running hounds.
Not wasting any time, Jonathan declared Shorty treed a short distance into the woods the dogs were cast in. The two-minute and three-minute clocks were up, and no other dog offered in on that tree as the cast headed in to score it. After much beating, banging, squalling and pulling, Shorty’s tree was scored as minus, as the judge’s agreed they couldn’t find a suitable place of refuge for a coon to be hiding.
After Shorty was recast toward the opening dogs, the cast slowed down and the men involved got to enjoy the sound of hounds running on a still South Carolina night for the first time in the cast. I let my mind stray for a minute, thinking about all you hear about the rough hunting terrain in this area and it’s true, there is tough terrain, but what part of the country doesn’t have its own set of obstacles?
Some have mountains, swamps or thickets that can be a deterrent, while others can be susceptible to snow, rain or dry conditions. Each area presents its own set of challenges and you are doing yourself a disservice if you never get out to see these different regions of the country firsthand.
Dogs were starting to spread out and get deeper, so the cast continued to split the difference the best they could. At different times in the next 20 minutes or so, Anthony and Franklin both ended up taking another first tree minus each. Neither handler could catch the break that is so often needed when you get deep into a hunt like this, especially on a late round when game may not be moving as well. Tina, who had won her cast on both Friday and Saturday night with 200+ and 625+ finished the night third with 250-, while Judge, who also earned double cast wins with 650+ and 187.5+, finished in 4th at 275-.
With hunt time running down, Judge, Danger and Shorty had made their way across a small road into some standing water while Tina was still behind us working. Danger was giving quite a bit of mouth in there and Patrick really didn’t want to tree him if he could avoid it, because at this point, he’d have to make a mistake to lose. There must have not been many mistakes made by the pair this weekend as they scored double cast wins with 250+ Friday and 900+ Saturday.
With the stationary running on Danger, Jonathan heard the bark from Shorty that he had been waiting for and put him on the paper. The cast made their way out onto the road and got parallel to Shorty. Mr. Sam warned us that it may get a little hairy in the section we were going to be making our way into. When we started our walk in and I saw he was still standing in the road behind us, I made sure my waders were tight and moved my phone into my front shirt pocket. I was sure this was going to be the swim that we had been promised. Luckily, the water never got more than about knee deep.
After a short couple-hundred-yard walk, the cast arrived at Shorty’s tree and found it was about a 15-foot hollowed out snag with a hole in the top of it. In a weekend where Shorty had racked up cast wins of 625+ and 400+, this just wasn’t his night. Hunt time ran out a few minutes into shine time and all the beating and squalling the cast could muster was not going to make that coon come out of its home.
The tree was circled, and each member of the cast made their way to Patrick to congratulate him and Danger on their win. A weekend that saw 430 entries compete had been whittled down to one man and his hound standing out in front of the rest.