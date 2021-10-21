TD CLUB: Newberry's Knight describes how times have changed

“I used the word grit, some of the guys thought I was talking about something in the cafeteria,” Knight joked. “But grit, to our team, means you got a little fight in you. That when things get tough, you’re not going to lay down. You’re going to get back up and fight. Daddy’s used to teach that, now sometimes I have to be the daddy. Times have changed.”

He also showed a shirt featuring the slogan "feed the good wolf."

“We talk about feeding the good wolf,” Knight said. “That mean’s random acts of kindness. Sometimes football gets a bad rap; that kids are troublemakers or they don’t go to class. But, I have good kids, coach (Pough) has good kids. Everyone has two wolves inside of them, the bad wolf is selfish and does bad things while the other is good and looks out for others. The one that wins out is the one you feed the most.”

Knight said at the start of the season he handed out one shirt. This past week he handed out seven.

“That’s something that your momma would teach, but now, sometimes I have to be the momma,” Knight said. “Times have changed.”

The one thing that has not changed for Knight are the two things his players can control.