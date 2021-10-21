TD CLUB: Newberry's Knight describes how times have changed

Newberry head football coach Todd Knight offered visual aids as he entertained the crowd at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday.
Knight, in his 12th season at Newberry, described changes he and his staff have made in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve all gone through some changes in the last year or so,” Knight said. “It has affected our program. A year ago we didn’t have a football season. That’s crazy. I’m 55 years old and I’ve never not had a season.”
Newberry did not schedule any games in the fall of 2020. They would play a six-game schedule in the spring featuring four conference games. The Wolves finished 5-1 and 3-1 in conference.
“Six months ago we went through a crazy spring football season,” Knight said. “Another thing I have never experienced before. With some of the things that coach (Pough) and I go through to put a squad on the field is crazy.”
Knight said with no vaccine in the spring, everyone on the roster had to be tested once, twice maybe three times a week.
“You feel like a part-time nurse,” Knight said. “I don’t know where we find the time to do X’s and O’s,” Knight said. “Times have changed.”
In order to motivate his team this season, Knight has implemented t-shirts into his program. He held one up that featured the word ‘grit’
“I used the word grit, some of the guys thought I was talking about something in the cafeteria,” Knight joked. “But grit, to our team, means you got a little fight in you. That when things get tough, you’re not going to lay down. You’re going to get back up and fight. Daddy’s used to teach that, now sometimes I have to be the daddy. Times have changed.”
He also showed a shirt featuring the slogan "feed the good wolf."
“We talk about feeding the good wolf,” Knight said. “That mean’s random acts of kindness. Sometimes football gets a bad rap; that kids are troublemakers or they don’t go to class. But, I have good kids, coach (Pough) has good kids. Everyone has two wolves inside of them, the bad wolf is selfish and does bad things while the other is good and looks out for others. The one that wins out is the one you feed the most.”
Knight said at the start of the season he handed out one shirt. This past week he handed out seven.
“That’s something that your momma would teach, but now, sometimes I have to be the momma,” Knight said. “Times have changed.”
The one thing that has not changed for Knight are the two things his players can control.
“Effort and attitude,” Knight said. “You have to be the best version of yourself every day. Our young men come to practice with outstanding work ethic. They work hard in practice and want to win in practice. That correlates to game day. They have a burning desire to win on Saturday.”
Newberry is currently 5-2 and 4-1 in the South Atlantic Conference. They will face Carson-Newman at home Saturday at 4 p.m.
South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough recapped his team’s homecoming victory over Morgan State.
“Anytime it’s homecoming you try to do what you can to make the alumni happy,” Pough said. “We didn’t play great, but we played good enough.”
Pough mentioned the honors Zafir Kelly, Patrick Godbolt and Corey Fields received from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this past week.
The Bulldogs travel to face Delaware State Saturday at 2 p.m.
The program also featured the recognition of The Works Physical Therapy Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week. This week’s recipients were Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s JaJuan Strong and Branchville’s Ronnie Nester. Branchville running back Philijuan Saldano was also honored after not being able to attend the week he won the award.
The Orangeburg Touchdown Club will me Thursday at The Cinema. The scheduled speaker for the event is University of South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White.