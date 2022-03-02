T&D Region storylines aplenty for title games

The finals in S.C. High School League basketball will take place starting Thursday and ending Saturday in Aiken.

The T&D Region will carry considerable clout over the three days of championship hoops.

For the first time since 2006, three T&D Region teams will compete for titles. That year, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler defeated Blackville-Hilda in an All-T&D Region Class A girls final. It was followed by the Calhoun County boys beating Hemingway to start their four-year run of historic dominance with Alshon Jeffery.

The Saints are back in the finals this year. They are joined by two programs in the Denmark-Olar girls and Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys whose last appearances were in championship game victories a long time ago.

The Lady Vikings won in 1968 for their second straight Class B title. It's been 40 years for the Bruins since they won the Class 4A title in 1982.

This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to state final storylines involving the T&D Region:

1. Pride of the Vikings

Denmark-Olar High School fans will be cheering on the girls' basketball team Friday at the University of South Carolina-Aiken Convocation Center for their Class A final matchup with Military Magnet.

Those who return for the final day can also witness a former Viking great add to his growing coaching legacy. York Prep head coach Larry Davis, whose number is retired at Denmark-Olar High School and who was on the 1997 Southeastern Conference champion University of South Carolina team, has an undefeated, top-ranked program in the Class 2A title game.

The Patriots (25-0) look to complete the perfect season against a Gray Collegiate program seeking its fourth Class 2A title in five years. Before becoming War Eagles' head coach, Dion Bethea was an AAU coach whose roster included players like former Calhoun County "Mr. Basketball" Zambolist "Buck" Fredrick.

Having won at Lewisville, Davis looks to join a list of S.C. High School League boys basketball coaches who have led two different programs to state titles. This list includes the late Artie Knight (Holly Hill, O-W), Aric Samuel (Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Hartsville), Willie Thomas (Bowman, Holly Hill-Roberts), Mark Huff (Southside, Gaffney) and John Szakacsi (University, A.C. Flora).

An undefeated season would also put Davis in the ranks of Mark Huff at Gaffney, Tim Whipple at Irmo and Zam Fredrick of Calhoun County.

Speaking of Fredrick ...

2. One for the 2nd thumb

Another former Gamecock (one of four in the state finals. Along with Fredrick and Davis is Wilson boys basketball coach Carlos Powell and Camden girls basketball coach Natalie Norris) also has his eyes on history.

Having won more S.C. High School League boys basketball titles than anyone with nine, Saints head coach Zam Frederick looks to complete the full hand set with a 10th ring.

He would also hold the distinction of having won state titles in four different decades starting in 1996.

Standing in the way is Scott's Branch, whose head coach Kevin Miller has had a firsthand view of Calhoun County over the years.

"Zam Fredrick is a brand," he said. "We all know that. He's a brand. When my son was young, I took him to see Alshon Jeffrey and those players and went to the Scott's Branch games when we used to play in the Sweet 16. So, Coach Fredrick is a staple in the state of South Carolina. So you know his brand, but he doesn't have to change anything because it's been successful. So we have to step up to that stage to play.

"What we've seen of him is consistent with what he's done the past 20 years. Very consistent. So you just put on the boxing gloves and come play basketball. That's pretty much all you can do. So you just see when the bell rings and we'll see Saturday."

3. More coaching history

O-W boys basketball coach Willie Thomas is not only looking to end a 40-year championship drought. This is the fourth team he's led to a state title game (Bowman, Holly Hill-Roberts and Lake City).

Having led Bowman to two titles and HH-R to three, Thomas can add a sixth state title to his resume with a third team. The list of coaches who've accomplished that are the late Carl Williams (Macedonia, A.C. Flora and Lower Richland) and the late St. Matthews native Louis Golden (Beck, Riverside, Southside).

4. An H-K-T reunion

Friday's Class 3A girls basketball matchup between defending champion W.J. Keenan and Camden is considered the marquee game because of its top two players.

All eyes will be on two-time S.C. Basketball Coaches Association co-Players of the Year MiLaysia Fuliway of the Lady Raiders and Joyce Edwards of the Lady Bulldogs.

Watching from the sidelines with a very hidden smile will be Fuliway's head coach Reggie McClain.

He left Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School a year before the Lady Trojans won back-to-back Class A titles. They also played for a state title in 2008 under Jarvis Davis, the same year McClain led the Lady Raiders to the first of his four state titles.

Ironically, Tonia Young, who replaced McClain at H-K-T for the two championship seasons, has served as an assistant coach at Keenan the past two seasons.

The H-K-T connections do not stop there. Fittingly, a graduate of the school will close out the state finals. Head coach Joshua Staley has the A.C. Flora boys basketball team in the state title game for the third time in his tenure.

He did the same thing as Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls basketball coach. This time, Staley is seeking to win his second career title with the Falcons when they face Wilson in the Class 4A final Saturday night.

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0