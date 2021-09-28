T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Edisto 3, Wade Hampton 0
Edisto High School’s varsity volleyball team won Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-7, 27-25, 25-12) victory over Wade Hampton.
The Lady Cougars were led by Ashley Shafer with 25 service points, 8 aces, 4 kills and 3 blocks; Skylar Davis with 17 service points, 6 aces and 12 kills; Janae Darby with 13 service points, 5 aces and 9 assists; ZyAsia Stewart with 10 service points, 5 kills and 4 blocks; and Callie Hewitt with 6 service points and 2 assists.
Edisto’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday at Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Edisto 2, Wade Hampton 0
Edisto High School’s Junior Varsity volleyball team won Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-22) victory over Wade Hampton.
The Lady Cougars were led by Brianna Quinones with 17 service points and 7 aces; Amber Williams with 14 service points, 4 aces and 3 assists; Sarah Davis with 10 service points, 6 aces, 3 kills and 2 blocks; and De'Mayah Simmons with 2 service points, 4 kills and 2 blocks.
Edisto’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday at Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2, Swansea 1
Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s varsity volleyball team won Tuesday with a 2-1 (25-27, 17-25, 15-7) victory over Swansea High School.
The Bruinettes were led by, Lauren Whetstone with 10 assists, Malayshia Bradley with 7 points; Lauren Brockington with 5 points; Asia Millens, Rebecca Hutchins and Kylijahnea Shuler had 3 assists each.
O-W’s record is 6-4. The Bruinettes next game is scheduled for Thursday at home against Strom Thurmond.