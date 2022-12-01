T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 62, Dorchester Academy 22

Campbell Delaney scored 16 points and added seven rebounds, five assists and five steals to help lead Orangeburg Prep varsity girls basketball to a 62-22 win over Dorchester Academy.

Katherine Lambrecht had 10 points, six steals and four assists for the Lady Indians. Ashby Garrick added seven points and five steals; Joni Holstad had six points; Jane Walker Yonce had five points; Annabelle Hunter had five point and Graysen Garrick had five points.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Friday taking on Wilson Hall.

Dorchester Academy 56, Orangeburg Prep (B) 51

Orangeburg Prep varsity boys basketball fell to Dorchester Academy 56-51 Wednesday night.

The Raiders were led by Waylon Gruber who had 17 points. Manning Thompson had 13 points; Caleb Bryon had nine points; Connor Hartzog had eight points and Ben Marchant had seven points in the win.

Orangeburg Prep was led by Tilden Riley who scored a game-high 21 points and added 15 rebounds. Austin Hall had eight points and eight rebounds; Jody Gillam had seven points and four assists; Jay Plummer had seven points and four rebounds; Harris Holstein had six points and Latron Moorer had two points.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Friday facing Wilson Hall.

JUNIOR VARSITY/MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 47, Dorchester Academy 34

Avery Ravenell scored 21 points to help lead Orangeburg Prep junior varsity boys basketball to a 47-34 win over Dorchester Academy Wednesday.

Walt Mims added 17 points for the JV Indians. Charlie McCutcheon had four points; Hart Wiles scored two points; Eli Panteleon scored two points and Morrison Burroughs had one point.

Dorchester Academy was led by Abe Shuler who scored 13 points. Tyler Westberry and Jackson Kositz each added six points for the Raiders.

Orangeburg Prep (2-0) will be at home Friday against Wilson Hall.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 47, Dorchester Academy 5

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity girls basketball defeated Dorchester Academy 47-5 Wednesday.

Mary Legare Delaney led the JV Lady Indians with 12 points and six steals. Hannah Lambrecht had 10 points, six assists and six steals; Prestan Schurlknight had 10 points and six steals; Brooke Fogle had four points; Morgan Newsome had four points and Calee Hartzog had nine steals.

OPS will play host to Wilson Hall Friday.

Laurence Manning 32, Calhoun Academy (G) 21

Calhoun Academy junior varsity girls basketball fell to Laurence Manning 32-21.

The JV Lady Cavs were led by Ella Jane Stickles who had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Calhoun Academy will travel to face Northwood Academy Tuesday.

Bethune-Bowman 14, Carver-Edisto MS (G) 10

Carver-Edisto Middle School girls basketball fell to Bethune-Bowman 14-10.

Maylaysia Thomas and Andrea Jamison each had two points to lead C-EMS.