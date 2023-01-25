T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 66, Brookland-Cayce 47

Orangeburg-Wilkinson remained unbeaten in region play (5-0) with a 66-47 win over Brookland-Cayce Tuesday night.

Horaces Jacques led the Bruins with 26 points, three assists and three steals. Maurion Gordon had 12 points and five rebounds.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson travels to face Gilbert Friday night.

Calhoun Academy (B) 74, Dorchester Academy 46

Calhoun Academy snapped a two-game losing streak with a 74-46 win over Dorchester Academy Tuesday night.

William Felder led the Cavaliers with 18 points. Will Andrews had 16 points, Turner Fleming had nine points, Connor Hayes had six points, Hunter Thornburg had six points, Elliott Brown had four points, Jude Walker had four points, Jay Haltiwanger had four points, Cooper Canaday had three points, Holden Walling had two points and HB Walling had two points.

Calhoun Academy (14-5, 2-2) will travel to face Cathedral Academy Thursday.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Laurence Manning 38, Orangeburg Prep (B) 36

Orangeburg Prep fell to Laurence Manning 38-36 Wednesday night.

Walt Mims led the Indians with nine points and five assists. Avery Ravenell had nine points and five assists, Eli Panteleon had six points, Hart Wiles had four points, Morrison Burroughs had four points, Charlie McCutcheon had two points and Ger'Maury Robinson had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home against Sumer Academy Friday.

Calhoun Academy (B) 47, Dorchester Academy 33

Colt Layton had 19 points to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 47-33 victory over Dorchester Academy Tuesday night.

Chase Strickland had 13 points for the Cavaliers. Crews Felder had five points, Turner Houck had five points, Avery Fralick had three points and Brody Durr had two points.

Calhoun Academy (9-2) will travel to face Cathedral Academy Thursday.