SOFTBALL

Claflin 4-8, Converse University 2-11

Claflin split a double-header with Converse University Wednesday winning the first game game 4-2 but dropping the second game 11-8.

In the first game, Jaelyn Jackson earned the win after throwing a complete game giving up three hits and one earned run. Jasmine Dukes led the Lady Panthers with three hits and an RBI. Claflin was able to score three unearned runs on four Converse errors.

In the second game, Brenay Howard led Claflin with two hits and two RBIs. MyKenzie Overton, Kennedy Baskerville and Kourtney White also added two hits.

Claflin (6-6) will host a double-header against Harris-Stowe State University Tuesday, March 7.

GOLF

OPS opens season with win

Orangeburg Prep defeated Charleston Collegiate and Palmetto Christian in a tri-match Wednesday.

Harris Holstein led the Indians with a score of 34. Walt Mims shot a 39, Jody Gillam shot a 41 and James Williams shot a 44.