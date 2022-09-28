T&D REGION SPORTS

JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 42, AJA 20

Cael Parler completed 7-of-9 passes for 88 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 59 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Calhoun Academy’s junior varsity football team defeat Andrew Jackson Academy 42-20.

Colt Layton caught six passes for 76 yards and three touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Joseph Lyons rushed for 45 yards.

Defensively, the JV Cavs were led by Asher Ficek who had five tackles and a sack. Evan Roland had three tackles and Layton had two interceptions.

Calhoun Academy (4-0) will travel to face Lee Academy next Thursday.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Palmetto Christian 3, Orangeburg Prep 0

Palmetto Christian defeated Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-18).

Joni Holstad led the Lady Indians with 11 service points, two aces, one kill and three digs. Jane Walker Yonce had seven service points, four aces, seven kills, one assist and one dig; Abby Lyn Pantaleon had five service points, two kills, one block and three digs; Izzy Exum had eight digs and one block; Annabelle Hunter had six digs and Katherine Lambrecht had six digs.

Holly Hill Academy 3, Andrew Jackson Academy 1

Holly Hill Academy varsity volleyball defeated Andrew Jackson Academy 3-1

The Lady Raiders were led by Karsyn Smoak who had 23 assists, 11 kills and two aces. Kaley Bell had seven kills, eight assists and four aces; Kaylee Brabham had four blocks, five kills, four assists and one ace; Juliana Grooms had six kills and four aces and Laura Grace Atkinson had 10 kills.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2, Dreher 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV volleyball defeated Dreher 2-0 (25-18, 26-24).

ddison Johnson had five points and two kills.

O-W (5-4) will face Gilbert at home Tuesday

Palmetto Christian 2, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball lost to Palmetto Christian 2-0 (25-18, 25-16). It was the first loss of the year for the JV Lady Indians.

Jayme Culler led OPS with five service points, three aces, one assist, one kill and seven digs. Kate Holstein had three kills; Emma Grace Burleson had three kills; Morgan Newsome had two kills and seven digs; Prestan Schurlknight had eight digs and one block.