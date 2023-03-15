VARSITY SOCCER

Edisto 3, Wade Hampton 0

David Sanchez had nine saves to help Edisto to a 3-0 shutout victory over Wade Hampton Tuesday.

Chris Stroud opened the scoring for the Cougars in the first half as Victor Castro picked up an assist. Castro would open the scoring in the second half while Carter Files put the game away with a shot from mid-field that found its way past the Wade Hampton goalie.

Defensively, Edisto was led by Avery Farman, Thomas Kettrell, Jose Sanchez.

The Cougars improve to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in region play.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Holly Hill Academy 16, Orangeburg Christian Academy 0

Julianna Grooms didn’t allow a hit in three innings, and struck out six batters, to help lead Holly Hill Academy to a 16-0 victory over Orangeburg Christian Academy Tuesday.

Offensively, the Lady Raiders were led by Karsyn Smoak who had a triple and five RBIs. Taylor Wright had two hits and three RBIs while Abigail Burrelson added two hits and an RBI.