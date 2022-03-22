T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 6, Orangeburg Prep 5

Calhoun Academy improved to 6-3 and 3-0 in region play with a 6-5 win over Orangeburg Prep Tuesday night.

Matt Layton threw 6.2 innings allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out 11. Connor Hayes recorded the final out to earn the save.

Hayes led the Cavaliers with two hits while Kade Strickland and William Felder each had an RBI.

Orangeburg Prep's John Mack led the Indians with two hits and scored four runs. Forrest Sutcliffe added two hits and two RBIs.

Sutcliffe took the loss for the Indians on the mound.

Calhoun Academy will play host to John Paul II Thursday at 5 p.m.

Edisto 7, Barnwell 5

Tyler Rickenbaker picked up the win for the Cougars on the mound while Hayden McGugan added a home run and three RBIs. The Cougars improve to 1-0 in region play.

JV BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 5, Orangeburg Prep 0

Calhoun Academy's Chase Strickland threw 6.1 innings, giving up two hits and striking out six batters to earn the victory Tuesday night.

Strickland had a hit and an RBI to lead the JV Cavaliers at the plate. Turner Houck had a hit and scored two runs while Sage Davis and Jordan Noell each had a hit.

Orangeburg Prep's Chris Glove had both hits for the JV Indians.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 8, Hammond 6

Lauren Ballew led Orangeburg Prep with three hits and two RBIs while scoring two runs in the Lady Indians 8-6 win over Hammond Monday.

Prestan Schurlknight had two hits and an RBI; Anna Beth Lambrecht had two hits, scored two runs, had an RBI and a stolen base; Katherine Lambrecht had a hit, scored a run and stole two bases; Payton Schurlknight had a hit, scored three runs and stole four bases.

Julie Ann Griffith started for Orangeburg Prep giving up two earned runs in five innings and striking out four batters. Prestan Schurlknight threw two innings, giving up two hits and striking out two batters.

Orangeburg Prep is 2-0 on the season.

GOLF

Holstein leads Orangeburg Prep

Orangeburg Prep's golf team defeated Mid-Carolina and tied with Gray Collegiate to improve to 7-2-1 on the season.

Harris Holstein led Orangeburg Prep after shooting a 36. Jody Gillam shot a 39 while McCullough Mims and Andrew Hunter each shot a 41.

