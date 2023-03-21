VARSITY GOLF
OPS wins region match
Orangeburg Prep defeated Palmetto Christian, Northside Christian and Thomas Sumter in a region match at Orangeburg Country Club Tuesday.
Harris Holstein led the Indians with a 2-under 34. Walt Mims shot a 40, James Williams shot a 43 and Jody Gillam shot a 44.
Orangeburg Prep returns to the course Thursday at Lexington Country Club.
JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 23, Orangeburg Prep 3
Orangeburg Prep fell to Calhoun Academy 23-3 Monday.
Paige Bonnette led the Lady Indians with a hit and scored a run. Kaydence McLendon and Payton Bordenkecher each scored a run in the loss.
Orangeburg Prep travels to face Wilson Hall Wednesday.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14, Orangeburg Prep 13
Natalie Hall had three hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and scored two runs, but Orangeburg Prep fell to Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14-13.
Kaydence McLendon and Ella Sarvis each had a hit and scored a run. Emma Grace Burleson and Audrey O'Neal each scored two runs. Paige Bonnette, Payton Bordenkecher, Marissa Griffith and Addison Nivens each scored runs.
Jefferson Davis Academy 16, Holly Hill Academy 8
Holly Hill Academy fell to 1-3 on the season after a 16-8 loss to Jefferson Davis Academy Tuesday.
Allison Thomas led Holly Hill Academy with two hits. Sophia Whitaker had a triple and an RBI while Milly Kate Prescott had a single and an RBI.
Holly Hill Academy travels to Northwoods Academy Thursday.