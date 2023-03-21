VARSITY GOLF

OPS wins region match

Orangeburg Prep defeated Palmetto Christian, Northside Christian and Thomas Sumter in a region match at Orangeburg Country Club Tuesday.

Harris Holstein led the Indians with a 2-under 34. Walt Mims shot a 40, James Williams shot a 43 and Jody Gillam shot a 44.

Orangeburg Prep returns to the course Thursday at Lexington Country Club.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 23, Orangeburg Prep 3

Orangeburg Prep fell to Calhoun Academy 23-3 Monday.

Paige Bonnette led the Lady Indians with a hit and scored a run. Kaydence McLendon and Payton Bordenkecher each scored a run in the loss.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Wilson Hall Wednesday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14, Orangeburg Prep 13

Natalie Hall had three hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and scored two runs, but Orangeburg Prep fell to Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14-13.

Kaydence McLendon and Ella Sarvis each had a hit and scored a run. Emma Grace Burleson and Audrey O'Neal each scored two runs. Paige Bonnette, Payton Bordenkecher, Marissa Griffith and Addison Nivens each scored runs.

Jefferson Davis Academy 16, Holly Hill Academy 8

Holly Hill Academy fell to 1-3 on the season after a 16-8 loss to Jefferson Davis Academy Tuesday.

Allison Thomas led Holly Hill Academy with two hits. Sophia Whitaker had a triple and an RBI while Milly Kate Prescott had a single and an RBI.

Holly Hill Academy travels to Northwoods Academy Thursday.

VARSITY SOCCER

Denmark-Olar 5, Calhoun County 2