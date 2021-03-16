T&D REGION SPORTS

Harris Holstein and Matthew Zeigler both shot even par 36 for the Indians. Walt Mims fired a 42 and Andrew Hunter carded a 43 to round out the scoring.

OPS is now 10-0 on the season and will play Thursday against Gray Collegiate and Wardlaw Academy.

RELAY RACING

Palmetto 200 this weekend

The 11th annual Palmetto200 relay race to the SC Lowcountry will start at Santee State Park in Santee, S.C. on Friday.

The running event will finish at the Town of Awendaw Park just outside Mt. Pleasant, on Saturday afternoon.

Approximately 83 teams comprised of 700 runners are expected to participate in the Palmetto200 and the Palmetto70, which joins the 200-mile race in progress in Awendaw.

The Palmetto200 course is split into 36 legs, and teams of 4-12 runners cover the 200 miles. The race begins with waves of runners on Friday starting throughout the morning. The runners will race during the day and night and finish outside of Charleston on Saturday.

The Palmetto70 relay is a one-day running adventure for teams of 6 runners that joins the last 6 legs of the Palmetto200 and enjoys the same finish line celebration.

