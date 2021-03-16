T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 5
Ben Lippen 2
Orangeburg Prep took a 5-2 win over Ben Lippen on Monday.
Copeland Furtick pitched a complete game for the win, allowing just 6 hits, while striking out 6.
Offensively, the Indians were led by A.J. Tolbert, 2-for-3 with a home run, and Furtick, Colby Thomas, and Ben Journey each with a hit.
Orangeburg Prep 10
Palmetto Christian 0
Orangeburg Prep defeated Palmetto Christian 10-0 in 6 innings on Tuesday at Indian Field.
A.J. Tolbert went 5 innings on the mound, allowing just 2 hits, while striking out 5, to get the win.
Bryson Ardis got the save, pitching one inning and surrendering just one hit.
Offensively, the Indians were led by Copeland Furtick, 3-for-4, and Colby Thomas, Mike Templeton and Ben Journey with a hit each.
The Indians are 9-3, 1-0 in region, and play at Lee Academy in Bishopville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 17
Jefferson Davis Academy 2
Holly Hill Academy took a 17-2 win against Jefferson Davis Academy in 3 innings on Friday.
Perrin Breland picked up the win on the mound, allowing just 2 hits, while collecting 6 strikeouts.
Leading hitters for HHA were Tyler Wright, 3-for-3, 4 RBI; Marion Breland 2-for-4, 3 RBI, HR; Dyson Dantzler 2-for-3.
Andrew Jackson Academy 8
Holly Hill Academy 5
Andrew Jackson Academy took an 8-5 win against Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday.
Leading hitters for the Raiders were Dyson Dantzler and Joe Hufham, each with a home run.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Wagener-Salley 19
Calhoun County 3
ST. MATTHEWS — The Lady Saints of Calhoun County fell 19-3 against Wagener-Salley on Monday.
Leading hitters for Calhoun County were Anslea Aaron 1-for-2 and Ariana Aguirre 1-for-2 with an RBI.
The Lady Saints will play Thursday at Wagener-Salley.
Wilson Hall 18
Orangeburg Prep 4
Wilson Hall took an 18-4 win against Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.
Leading hitters for OPS were Payton Schurlknight and Katherine Lambrecht with 2 hits each, Skylar Stillinger, Lauren Ballew, Ryn Grubbs and Bailey Craven with one hit apiece.
The Lady Indians will take on Laurence Manning Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. in Manning.
Andrew Jackson Academy 11
Holly Hill Academy 0
HOLLY HILL — Andrew Jackson Academy shut out Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday in an 11-0 game.
Mackenzie Beard went 4-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI and pitched a complete game 2-hit shutout, striking out seven to lead the Warriors.
Avery Peek was 3-for-4 with a double, home run, and 3 RBI and Jasmine Bishop added 2 hits, including a double and an RBI. Maddie Barnes, Brianna Crosby, Savannah Lee, and Morgan Walling had one hit each.
Andrew Jackson (4-0) will be back in action on Thursday playing host to Dorchester Academy in a 6 p.m. game.
GOLF
Orangeburg Prep wins region match
The Orangeburg Prep Indians won a Region 1-2A golf match with Palmetto Christian, Calhoun Academy and Northside Christian on Tuesday at the Country Club of Lexington.
Harris Holstein and Matthew Zeigler both shot even par 36 for the Indians. Walt Mims fired a 42 and Andrew Hunter carded a 43 to round out the scoring.
OPS is now 10-0 on the season and will play Thursday against Gray Collegiate and Wardlaw Academy.
RELAY RACING
Palmetto 200 this weekend
The 11th annual Palmetto200 relay race to the SC Lowcountry will start at Santee State Park in Santee, S.C. on Friday.
The running event will finish at the Town of Awendaw Park just outside Mt. Pleasant, on Saturday afternoon.
Approximately 83 teams comprised of 700 runners are expected to participate in the Palmetto200 and the Palmetto70, which joins the 200-mile race in progress in Awendaw.
The Palmetto200 course is split into 36 legs, and teams of 4-12 runners cover the 200 miles. The race begins with waves of runners on Friday starting throughout the morning. The runners will race during the day and night and finish outside of Charleston on Saturday.
The Palmetto70 relay is a one-day running adventure for teams of 6 runners that joins the last 6 legs of the Palmetto200 and enjoys the same finish line celebration.