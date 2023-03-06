CLAFLIN BASEBALL

Panthers swept at home

Claflin fell to 0-13 on the season and 0-9 in Peach Belt Conference play after begin swept by Columbus State in a three-game series.

The Cougars took the first game 13-3 as they held Claflin to six hits. The Panthers were led by Jajuan Curry who had two hits. Duane Henderson Jr. had a hit and two RBIs; Rufus Hurdle Jr. had a hit and an RBI and Jelani Howard and Jaden Lattimore each added a hit.

In the second game, Henderson Jr. led the Panthers with a hit and an RBI as Columbus State defeated Claflin 19-1. Howard and Austin Montgomery each had a double.

In the final game, Joshua Cooper had two of Claflin’s five hits and added an RBI in the Panthers 14-1 loss. Dwight Priest Jr. and Da’Avion Sumpter each added hits.

Claflin will travel to face Savannah State Tuesday before hosting a conference series with Augusta University Saturday and Sunday.

VARSITY SOCCER

Edisto 5, Branchville 1

Edisto improved to 3-0 on the season after a 5-1 victory over Branchville Friday.

Alejandro Fernandez, Avery Farman, Luis Hernandez, Victor Castro and Chris Stroud were each credited with goals for the Cougars.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Parks and Rec to host MLB Play Ball event

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will host an MLB Play Ball event Saturday March 25 at the Orangeburg Recreation Park (224 Magnolia Village Parkway).

The event is for children ages 4-16 and will feature various baseball and softball drills. The event includes Pitch, Hit and Run divisions for kids ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. There will also be Home Run Derby divisions for 12U and 14U boys and 14U and 16U girls.

The event is free, but you must pre-register. All the information and registration can be found of the departments Facebook Page. For more information contact Matthew Gleaton at 803-533-6020.

O-W to hold golf tournament

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School athletic department will be holding a golf tournament Friday, April 14 at Hillcrest Golf Club in Orangeburg.

The four-man captain’s choice tournament will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $60 per player or $220 for a four-man team. Fee includes golf, golf cart, drinks, lunch awards and prizes, all proceeds will benefit the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Athletic Department.

O-W is also offering the opportunity to sponsor a hole for $150 (includes company name on tee box) or a chance to sponsor the tournament for $500 (includes company name on tournament sign and a four-man team).

For more information contact Cedrick Simpson at Cedrick.simpson@ocsdsc.org.