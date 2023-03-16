VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun County 16, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 15

DJ James had two hits to lead Calhoun County to a 16-15 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson Wednesday night.

Brian Inabinet, Chippy Ayon and James each saw time on the mound for the Saints as James threw the last two innings to pick up the victory.

Calhoun County improves to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in region play.

Branchville 6, Woodland 1

Jonathan Looper and Ben Wimberly combined to pitch seven innings allowing two hits and striking out nine batters to help lead Branchville to a 6-1 win over Woodland.

Offensively, Mason Connor and Looper led the Yellow Jackets with two hits each. Chandler Looper had a double and two RBIs; Harrison Wimberly had a hit and an RBI and Jonathan Delk had a hit and an RBI.

Branchville (5-1) will travel to face Holly Hill Academy Friday.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 15, Calhoun County 0 (3 innings)

Orangeburg Prep opened the season with a 15-0 win over Calhoun County Thursday.

Payton Schurlkinght pitched two innings, striking out six batters whle Jane Walker Yonce threw the final inning, striking out one batter.

Payton Schurlknight led the Lady Indians with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Prestan Schurlknight had a single and scored two runs; Katherine Lambrecht had a single and scored two runs; Hannah Lambrecht had a single, three RBIs and scored three runs; Layla Garrick had a single and scored a run; JuliAnn Griffith had a single and scored a run; Calee Hartzog scored a run; Lauren Ballew scored a run; Jayme Culler scored a run and Yonce scored a run.

Orangeburg Prep (1-0) will host John Paul II Friday.

SC STATE SOFTBALL

Lady Bulldogs drop doubleheader

South Carolina State softball was swept by USC-Upstate in a two-game series held Wednesday in Spartanburg.

In the first game, USC-Upstate scored five runs in the fifth inning to run-rule SC State 8-0. Jade Hendricks, Marissa Marshall and Jamaisha Johnson each had one hit to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

In the second game, South Carolina State was held to one hit as the Lady Spartans defeated SC State 8-0. Aaliyah Felder had the lone hit for the Lady Bulldogs.

South Carolina State (1-14) will open MEAC play this weekend with a three-game series against North Carolina Central in Orangeburg. The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday and the third game Sunday.

SC STATE TENNIS

Lady Bulldogs win MEAC Roundup opener

South Carolina State women’s tennis team opened the MEAC Roundup with a 5-2 win over Howard Thursday in Cary, NC.

Soyfa Vitaliyena Chursina/Semlali Hind (6-2) and Teodora Vujicic/Nalanda Teixeria da Silva (6-1) each got doubles wins for the Lady Bulldogs.

In singles, Chursina (6-4, 6-2), Hind (7-6, 6-4), Teixeria da Silva (6-3, 6-1) and Malannia Vashkevich (7-6, 6-3) each had wins.

SC State will face Morgan State Friday and conclude the event with matches against Coppin State and Delaware State Saturday.