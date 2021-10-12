T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Thomas Sumter 3, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep's varsity volleyball team lost to Thomas Sumter 3-0 (13-25, 19-25, and 17-25) Tuesday.

OPS was led by Kelcey Lake with 8 points, 3 aces and 2 digs. Defensively, Anna Beth Lambrecht and Ryn Grubbs led the Indians with 10 digs each. Katherine Lambrecht added 9 digs and Isabelle Wassell had 7 digs.

Orangeburg Prep's next game is scheduled for Wednesday at home against Lee Academy.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Thomas Sumter 0

The Orangeburg Prep JV Lady Indians defeated Thomas Sumter (25-8 and 25-21) in region play on Tuesday.

For OPS, Lauren Ballew led the Indians with 10 points, 8 aces, 1 assist, 5 kills and 2 digs; Payton Schurlknight had 9 points, 5 aces, 3 assists, 2 kills and 1 dig; Izzy Exum added 7 points, 3 aces and 4 digs; JuliAnn Griffith recorded 5 digs.

Orangeburg will host Lee Academy at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

