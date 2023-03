VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun County 6, Wagener-Salley 2

Chippy Ayon threw 5.1 innings allowing four hits and striking out six batters to help lead Calhoun County to a 6-2 win over Wagner-Salley Wednesday.

Brian Inabinet threw the final 1.2 innings to earn the save.

Daeron James had two hits to lead the Saints. Inabinet had a hit, Chris Glover had a triple, Wayne Farmer Jr. had a hit and Ayo James had a hit.