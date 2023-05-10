POST 4 TRYOUTS

Try outs for the Orangeburg Post 4 American Legion baseball team will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Mirmow Field.

SCISA BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Class A

Jefferson Davis Academy 6, Holly Hill Academy 5

Jefferson Davis Academy evened its semifinal series with Holly Hill Academy after a 6-5 victory Tuesday.

Carter Loadholt and Garrison Hiers each had two hits and an RBI to lead JDA. Paxton Wall also added two hits in the victory.

The two teams will meet Thursday at Jefferson Davis Academy with the winner advancing to the Class A championship series beginning next week.

Class 2A

Calhoun Academy 8, Lee Academy 3

Calhoun Academy advanced to the Class 2A state championship series with an 8-3 win over Lee Academy Tuesday.

Andrew Tucker earned the victory after throwing four innings allowing one run on four hits and striking out four batters.

Landon Barnes had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers. Colt Layton had two hits and scored two runs; Tucker had a hit and two RBIs and Connor Hayes had a hit and three RBIs.

Calhoun Academy will face Patrick Henry Academy in the state final series beginning Monday, May 15 in St. Matthews.

Patrick Henry 6, Dorchester Academy 0 (DA eliminated)