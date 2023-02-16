VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 50, Beaufort 20

Orangeburg-Wilkinson opened the Class 3A girls basketball playoffs with a 50-20 victory over Beaufort in Orangeburg Thursday.

The Bruinettes were led by Joliyah Robinson's 14 points. Jenia Haigler added 11 points in the win.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will travel Saturday to face Loris in the second round.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 76, Hanahan 34

Brykel Washington had 15 points to help lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 76-34 victory over Hanahan in the first round of the Class 3A boys basketball playoffs.

Keith Smith recorded a double-double scoring 13 point and grabbing 13 rebounds. Horaces Jacques had 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will play host to Lakewood Friday at 7 p.m.

High Point Academy 59, Calhoun County (B) 42

Hannah Pamplico 63, Bethune-Bowman (B) 47

Woodland (B) 79, Timberland 17

SCISA BASKETBALL SCHEDULES

Friday, Feb. 17

Dorchester Academy (G) vs. Dillon Christian 4 p.m. (Sumter Civic Center)

Calhoun Academy (G) vs. Marlboro Academy 5:30 p.m. (Wilson Hall)

Lee Academy vs. Andrew Jackson Academy (G) 7 p.m. (Wilson Hall)

Saturday, Feb. 18

Cathedral Academy vs. Dorchester Academy (B) Noon (Cathedral Academy)

Spartanburg Day vs. Orangeburg Prep (B) 2 p.m. (Wilson Hall)

Newberry vs. Holly Hill Academy (B) 3 p.m. (Wilson Hall)

Calhoun Academy (B) vs. Marlboro Academy 4:30 p.m. (Wilson Hall)