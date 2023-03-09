VARSITY TRACK AND FIELD

Lady Indians finish fourth at Porter Gaud

The Orangeburg Prep girls track team finished fourth overall (13 teams total) at a meet held at Porter Gaud Wednesday, March 8. The Lady Indians finished with 62 points, and 10 back of third-place Oceanside Collegiate. Porter Gaud won the event with 158 points, one point better than second-place Wilson Hall.

Anna Katherine Evatt led the Lady Indians with first-place finishes in the discus and the shot put. Mary Legare Delaney earned a third-place finish in the long jump while the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams each finished third.

Calhoun Academy’s girl’s team finished eighth overall at the event with a score of 30.5. The Lady Cavaliers were led by Bari Cuttino’s third-place finish in the shot put.

Orangeburg Prep’s boy’s team finished six overall at the event with a score of 50. Jacob Smith led the Indians with a first-place finish in the 3200M. Hart Wiles earned a third-place finish in the shot put while the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams each had third-place finishes.

Orangeburg Prep is scheduled to host the Melicue Metts Invitational Saturday, March 18.

Woodland hosts Lowcountry Invitational

Woodland track and field hosted The Wood Lowcountry Invitational, Saturday, March 4 featuring 20 teams from around the state.

Calhoun County boys finished 11th overall (26 points) at the event followed host Woodland (23 points). The Saints are looking to win the Class A state championship after finishing runner-up last season.

Calhoun County was led by Ahmir Smith who finished third in the 100M, and Naasir Guinyard who finished third in the Javelin. Woodland’s Kam Pringle finished first in the shot put to lead the Wolverines.

Woodland’s girl’s team earned an 11th place finish at the event with 30 points. The Lady Wolverines were led by Lyniah Kitt who finished first in the triple jump and third in the javelin.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 10-15, Bethune-Bowman 0-0

Branchville posted back-to-back shutouts during a doubleheader victory over Bethune-Bowman Wednesday.

In the first game, Ben Wimberly threw four innings without allowing a hit and striking out 10 as the Yellow Jackets defeated Bethune-Bowman 10-0. Harrison Wimberly had two hits and four RBI to lead the Branchville offense while Jonathan Delk add two hits and an RBI.

In the second game, Harrison Wimberly picked up the win after throwing two innings and striking out three batters. Chandler Looper had two hits and Delk added a hit as the Yellow Jackets defeated Bethune-Bowman 15-0.

Calhoun County 10, Wagener-Salley 3

Calhoun County remained unbeaten with a 10-3 victory over Wagener-Salley Wednesday.

Cullen Sightler, Wayne Farmer Jr. and Chris Glover combined to allow six hits and strike out 11 batters. Blaine Thomas led the Saints offense with two hits including a double. Sightler had two hits, Brian Inabinet had two hits, Jacob Edwards had a hit and Jacob Bochette had a hit.

Calhoun County (4-0, 2-0) will be on the road Friday against Williston-Elko.