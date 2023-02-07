JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 46, Palmetto Christian 28

Orangeburg Prep improved to 4-0 in region play with a 46-28 victory over Palmetto Christian Tuesday night.

Avery Ravenell led the Indians with 17 points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds. Walt Mims had 16 points and six steals; Morrison Burroughs had eight points; Hart Wiles had five points and eight rebounds; Ger'Maury Robinson had five rebounds and Eli Panteleon had five rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep (13-4) travel to face Thomas Sumter Thursday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 35, Palmetto Christian 15

Orangeburg Prep defeated Palmetto Christian 35-15 Tuesday.

Hannah Lambrecht led the Lady Indians with nine points and five steals. Prestan Schurlknight had eight points, eight steals and seven rebounds; Mary Legare Delaney had eight points and four rebounds; Kate Holstein had six points, five rebounds and four steals and Brooke Fogle had four points.

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 42, Palmetto Christian 18

Campbell Delaney had 17 points to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 42-18 win over Palmetto Christian Tuesday.

Katherine Lambrecht had 12 points and six steals; Jane Walker Yonce had five points and four rebounds; Joni Holstad had four points and five rebounds; Izzy Exum had two points and Ashby Garrick had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Thomas Sumter Thursday.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 59, Palmetto Christian 41

Orangeburg Prep improved to 3-1 in region play after a 59-41 victory over Palmetto Christian Tuesday night.

T Riley led the Indians with 29 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks. Austin Hall had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks; Xavier Ravenell had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals; Jay Plummer had seven points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals; Harris Holstein had three points.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Thomas Sumter Thursday.