OW's Thomas takes job at White Knoll

Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys basketball coach Willie Thomas will be introduced as the new head basketball coach at White Knoll High School Wednesday.

The news was originally reported by Lou Bezjak (The State) who said Thomas' contract was approved by Lexington District One during a meeting Tuesday night.

Thomas coached Orangeburg-Wilkinson since the 2017-18 season. He led the Bruins to the Class 3A state championship game last season and the Class 3A Lower State championship this past season.

Cavs finish second at SCISA tournament

Calhoun Academy finished runner-up in Class 2A at the SCISA state golf tournament Tuesday in Conway.

The Cavaliers finished with a two-day total of 653, 13 shots behind state champion Mead Hall. Turner Fleming led the Cavs after he shot a first-round 79 and followed with a 73 Tuesday to finish the tournament with a total of 149. Other scorers include: Hollison Smith (81-80), Will Andrews (82-80), Jude Walker (89-92) and Tallon Hood (93-106).

Orangeburg Prep finished fourth in Class 3A after shooting a two-day total of 638. Harris Holstein led the Indians shooting a 77 on Monday and following with a 72 on Tuesday for a total of 149. Other scorers include: Walt Mims (80-82), Jody Gillam (76-77), James Williams (87-87) and Jack Hunter (95-89).

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 13, Lee Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep improved to 11-4 after a 13-0 win over Lee Academy Tuesday. Payton Schurlknight earned the victory throwing six innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine batters.

Payton Schurlknight added four hits including a triple and a double while driving in two runs to lead the Lady Indians. Katherine Lambrecht had three hits and scored two runs; Prestan Schurlknight had two hits and scored two runs; Jane Walker Yonce had two hits and scored a run; Hannah Lambrecht had a hit and scored a run; JuliAnn Griffith had a double and drove in three runs; Calee Hartzog had one hit and scored a run.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Northside Christian Academy Thursday.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Lee Academy 11, Orangeburg Prep 2

Marissa Griffith had a hit while Brooke Fogle and Audrey O'Neal each scored a run in Orangeburg Prep's 11-2 loss to Lee Academy Tuesday.

The Lady Indians will travel to face Thomas Sumter Friday.