VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 11, Calhoun Academy 1

Jonathan Looper improved to 5-1 on the season after throwing six innings allowing six hits, one run and striking out eight batters as Branchville defeated Calhoun Academy 11-1 Wednesday.

Mason Connor had four hits including a double and four RBIs to lead the Yellow Jackets. Jonathan Delk had two hits and an RBI; Aaron Dulaney had two hits; Chandler Looper had a hit and three RBIs; Seth Shaw had a hit and an RBI and Philijuan Saldano had a hit and an RBI.

Branchville (17-2) will play host to Woodland Friday.

Orangeburg Prep 4, Ben Lippen 3

Forrest Sutcliffe earned his ninth win after giving up seven hits and striking out eight batters in Orangeburg Prep’s 4-3 over Ben Lippen Wednesday night. Charlie McCutchen earned a save.

Morrison Burroughs, Eli Pantaleon and Sutcliffe each had hits to lead the Indians.

Orangeburg Prep stays hot leading into playoffs with a 4-3 win against Ben Lippen Wednesday night.

Forrest Sutcliffe picks up his 9th win giving up 7 hits with 8 strikeouts. Charlie McCutchen earned the save. Sutcliffe, Morrison Burroughs and Eli Pantaleon lead OP at the plate.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 15, Northside Christian 0

Orangeburg Prep finished unbeaten in region play with a 15-0 win Thursday over Northside Christian Academy.

JuliAnn Griffith picked up the win after throwing four innings without allowing a hit and striking out three batters.

Prestan Schurlknight had a home run, a single and scored three runs to lead the Lady Indians. Lauren Ballew had two doubles and two runs scored; Layla Garrick had three hits and two RBIs; Payton Schurlknight, Jane Walker Yonce, Calee Hartzog and Hannah Lambrecht each had two hits and two runs and Katherine Lambrecht had a hit and scored two runs.

Orangeburg Prep improves to 12-4 and will play host to Williamsburg Academy Monday.

VARSITY GOLF

Edisto golf wins region title

The Edisto golf finished first at the Regional Qualifier in Barnwell Tuesday. The Cougars finished with a team score of 379 which qualifies them for the Class 2A state tournament.

Avery Farman was the region medalist and named all-region after leading Edisto with a score of 90. Cannon Robinson (96), Thomas Cole (96), Carter Files (97) and Ben Fogle (103) each earned all-region.