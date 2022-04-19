T&D REGION SPORTS

SC High School League sanctions new sport

The South Carolina High School League looks to be adding another sport as its executive committee passed an item sanctioning boys volleyball to begin in the fall of 2022.

The committee voted unanimously (12-0) to add the sport.

It began at the club level in 2019 with 14 teams and grew to 39 teams in 2020 before COVID cancelled the season. This past year there were 20 teams (including 17 in the SCHSL). Woodmont High School in Greenville defeated Dorman to win the unsanctioned state title.

According to Palmetto Volleyball an additional 25 schools from around the state have shown interest in the sport. The first sanctioned state championship would take place in 2023-24.

The committee also implemented a new mercy rule (12-0) for football of a running clock through regulation when 42 points or more at any point at or after halftime with amended clock stoppages.

The current rule allowed for a running clock, but had to be agreed on by the coaches. This new rule will make it mandatory once the desired score is reached.

An item that would allow football players to play in six quarters per week with four quarters at the sub-varsity level was denied by a 12-0 vote.

In basketball, the committee approved the use of a shot clock for invitational and showcase events if the school so desires. It was adopted by a 10-2 vote.

