VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 76, Hanahan 34

The Bruins defeated Hanahan 76-34 in the first round of the Class 3A boys basketball playoffs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson will face Lakewood at home Friday after Lakewood defeated Loris 53-49.

Latta 48, Bamberg-Ehrhardt (G) 17

Bamberg-Ehrhardt's season comes to an end after a 48-17 loss to Latta in the first round of the Class A girls basketball playoffs. The Lady Red Raiders finished the season 13-10 and 9-3 in region play.

St. Joseph 67, Calhoun County (G) 32

Calhoun County's season ends after a 67-32 loss to St. Joseph's Catholic High School in the first round of the Class A girls basketball playoffs. The Lady Saints end the year with a record of 11-8 and 11-3 in region play.

Christ Church 57, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (G) 21

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler's season comes to an end after a 57-21 loss to Christ Church Wednesday in the first round of the Class A girls basketball playoffs. H-K-T ends the season 13-8 and 9-5 in region play.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 35, Northside Christian 30

Orangeburg Prep defeated Northside Christian 35-30 to claim the region tournament championship Wednesday in Orangeburg.

Avery Ravenell led the Indians with 13 points. Walt Mims had nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals; Charlie McCutcheon had six points and nine rebounds; Jackson Strickland had three points; Eli Panteleon had two points and Hart Wiles had two points.

Ravenell was named the the tournament's MVP while Mims and McCutcheon were each named to the all-tournament team.

Orangeburg Prep ends the year with a 16-5 record.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 39, Palmetto Christian 19

Orangeburg Prep defeated Palmetto Christian 39-19 to clinch the region championship Wednesday in Orangeburg.

Hannah Lambrecht led the Lady Indians with 13 points, seven steals, four rebounds and two assists. Mary Legare Delaney had 12 points and five rebounds; Kate Holstein had seven points; Prestan Schurlknight had two points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Lambrecht was selected tournament MVP while Delaney and Schurlknight each made the all-tournament team.

Orangeburg Prep finishes the season 19-1 and 8-0 in region play.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 45, Thomas Sumter 3

Orangeburg Prep defeated Thomas Sumter 45-3 in the first round of the region tournament Tuesday in Orangeburg.

Mary Legare Delaney led the Lady Indians with 11 points. Jayme Culler had eight points, seven steals and four assists; Hannah Lambrecht had six points, four steals and three rebounds; Morgan Newsome had six points, four rebounds and three steals; Prestan Schurlknight had four points; Brooke Fogle had four points; Kate Holstein had two points; Gee Gee Riley had two points and Calee Hartzog had two points.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 46, Thomas Sumter 11

Avery Ravenell scored 19 points to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 46-11 win over Thomas Sumter in the first round of the region tournament in Orangeburg Tuesday.

Walt Mims had 11 points and six steals; Hart Wiles had eight points and eight rebounds; Charlie McCutcheon had four points, four rebounds and four assists; Cholly Williams had two points and Chris Jackson had two points.