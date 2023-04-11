VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 5, Wade Hampton 3

Mason Connor threw five innings, allowing four hits and striking out four batters to help Branchville to a 5-3 win over Wade Hampton. Harrison Wimberly earned a save throwing the last two innings without allowing a hit and striking out two batters.

Jonathan Looper had two hits including a double to lead the Yellow Jackets. Connor had a hit and an RBI; Wimberly had a hit and an RBI and Aaron Dulaney had a hit and an RBI.

The win comes a day after the Yellow Jackets clinched another region championship with a 15-0 win over Whale Branch. Branchville finishes unbeaten in the region and are currently 14-1 on the season.