T&D REGION SPORTS

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Cathedral Academy (G) 59, Orangeburg Prep 52

Orangeburg Prep fell to Cathedral Academy 59-52 Tuesday night.

Emma Fogle and Katherine Lambrecht each had 13 points to lead the Lady Indians. Lambrecht added five steals. Campbell Delaney had seven points and 15 rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep is on the road Thursday against Lee Academy. Games begin at 5 p.m.

North 85, Williston-Elko 33

Ashton Jamison had 19 points to lead the North Eagles to an 85-33 win over Williston-Elko Tuesday.

Quaveon Calloway and Stetson Stacks each had 15 points while Amaveon Calloway added 11 points. Daquan Kearse had nine rebounds in the win.

Calhoun Academy 58, Palmetto Christian 42

William Felder scored 31 to lead Calhoun Academy to a 58-42 win over Palmetto Christian Monday.

Will Andrews had nine points and Matt Layton had eight points in the win.

Calhoun Academy (18-4, 6-3) will face Thomas Sumter at home Thrusday.

Fox Creek 60, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 57

Top-ranked Orangeburg-Wilkinson suffered its first region loss Monday at Fox Creek.

Jordan Simpson led the Bruins with 21 points, six rebounds and six steals. Jeremiah Jacques and Brykel Washington each had nine points.

The loss sets up a region championship game Wednesday between the Bruins and Brookland-Cayce. The game will be played at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Palmetto Christian 63, Calhoun Academy 21

Calhoun Academy dropped to 11-5 and 3-4 in region play after a 63-21 loss to Palmetto Christian Monday.

Hunter Thornburg led the Cavaliers with 10 points. Chase Strickland had four points while Colt Layton, Holden Walling and Avery Fralick each had two points.

Calhoun Academy will face Thomas Sumter at home Thursday.

