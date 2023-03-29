MEAC honors SC State duo

South Carolina State tennis players Mikalai Bankou and Soyfa Vitaliyena Chu were each honored by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for their performance against Campbell.

Bankou was named MEAC Men's Rookie of the Week after he won his No. 3 singles match (6-2, 2-6, 7-6). He also was a winner in No. 3 doubles with partner Bertin Karenzi (7-5).

Chu was named MEAC Women's Rookie of the Week after she won her No. 1 singles match (6-3, 6-0). It was her seventh straight singles win on the season. She also won at No. 1 doubles with partner Semlali Hind (7-5).

The men's team is back in action Sunday at home against Presbyterian while the women travel to Virginia Monday to face Norfolk State.

O-W's Jacques helps SC get win

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Horaces Jacques led all South Carolina scorers as the Sandlappers defeated the all-star team from North Carolina 118-99 at the Carolina Classic in Wilmington.

Jacques had 24 points and added six assists and five rebounds. The senior recently announced he will continue his basketball career next season at Francis Marion University.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 12, Colleton Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep improved to 5-2 on the season with a 12-0 victory over Colleton Prep Wednesday afternoon.

Payton Schurlknight (4-1) threw a complete game allowing two hits and striking out nine batters.

Hannah Lambrecht and Prestan Schurlknight each had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Lady Indians. Layla Garrick had two hits and two RBIs; Katherine Lambrecht had two hits and two RBIs and scored three runs; Payton Schurlknight had two hits and scored two runs; JuliAnn Griffith and Calee Hartzog each had a hit and an RBI.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Calhoun Academy Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 15, Colleton Prep 4

Natalie Hall threw three innings, striking out five batters to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 15-4 victory over Colleton Prep Wednesday.

Offensively, Hall had three hits and four RBIs for the Lady Indians. Paige Bonnette and Brooke Fogle each had a hit and scored two runs; Emma Grace had a hit and scored four runs; Audrey O'Neal scored two runs; Payton Bordenkecker scored two runs and Marissa Griffith scored two runs.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Calhoun Academy Friday.