T&D Region Sports

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lady Panthers fall to Bluefield State

The Claflin Lady Panthers (1-2) took a four-set loss to the Bluefield State Big Blues (2-3) Monday.

As a team, the Lady Panthers had a solid overall match, especially defensively. The team totaled 95 digs with senior Trinity Fierce leading the way with 26 in the match. Junior middle blocker Sadaiya Edouard added eight total blocks (four solo). Offensively, the duo of junior Simone Newell and Edouard added seven kills to lead the Lady Panthers’ offensive efforts.

With the loss, the Lady Panthers fall to 1-2 overall. The two teams will meet on the court once again when the Lady Panthers head to Bluefield, West Virginia, on Thursday.

GOLF

HMGA to hold tournament

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will have its September tournament Sunday, Sept. 19, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Hillcrest Golf Course.

Format will be a three-person captain's choice. Each team is asked to have one or two players that are not HMGA members, if possible.

Sign up at Hillcrest by Saturday at 5 p.m. Call 803-533-6030.

