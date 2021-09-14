T&D Region Sports

VOLLEYBALL
OPS falls to Northside Christian Academy
The Orangeburg Prep Junior Varsity and Varsity Lady Indians dropped region matches on the road Tuesday evening to Northside Christian Academy.
In the JV game, Orangeburg Prep lost 2-0 with set scores of 20-25 and 19-25. Lauren Ballew had 7 kills. Defensively, Prestan Schurlknight led the Indians with 13 digs.
In the Varsity game, Orangeburg Prep lost 3-0 with set scores of 9-25, 16-25, and 15-25. Lydia Riley had 5 blocks and 2 kills.Isabelle Wassell led the team with 11 digs.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to Colleton Prep on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. match.
Branchville defeats
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3-0
Branchville volleyball defeated region rival Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-17) Tuesday night at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.
Branchville head coach Ron Nester said his team is starting to peak after dealing with some quarantine issues earlier in the season.
“We’ve only had a couple practices here recently with our whole team,” Nester said Tuesday. “Other girls have had to step up and we’re starting to come together.”
With the win, the Yellow Jackets take an early lead in the Region 6 Class A race. B-E head coach Deanna Merchant said her team didn’t execute Tuesday night.
“We fought hard but just made too many errors,” Merchant said. “It’s just a confidence thing, we just never got in a rhythm tonight.”
Bruinettes 3rd in Burg Tournament
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinettes competed at the Battle of the Burg Tournament in Spartanburg on Sept. 11.
O-W played Broom High school and won 25-21, 15-6 after losing the first set 24-26. The Bruinettes then played Spartanburg Christian Academy and lost 23-25, 21-25.
Next was Christ Church, with the Bruinettes winning 25-23, 25-12. O-W then played Blue Ridge High school and won 25-21, 15-11 after losing the second set .
O-W competed for gold with host Landrum High and Mauldin High. The Bruinettes fell short against Landrum 21-25, 9-15 (winning set 2 25-22). Mauldin won gold in the tournament. O-W finished third.
O-W was led by Trinity Winningham with 32 kills, 8 service points; Laila Ham 23 kills, 40 digs, 14 service points; Kaitlin Ham 17 block kills, 12 kills, 11 service points; Siri Davis 24 service points, 75 assists, 12 block kills, 26 kills, 30 digs; Kira Wright 17 kills, 48 digs, 23 service points, 5 aces, 5 assists; Alex Foster 44 digs, 26 service points; and Mackenzie Morgan 125 digs, 28 service points, 6 kills and 17 assists. Jasmine Anderson had 14 kills and 14 block kills while Darian Dawson recorded 44 digs, 24 service points, 4 assists and 6 service aces.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lady Panthers fall to Bluefield State
The Claflin Lady Panthers (1-2) took a four-set loss to the Bluefield State Big Blues (2-3) Monday.
As a team, the Lady Panthers had a solid overall match, especially defensively. The team totaled 95 digs with senior Trinity Fierce leading the way with 26 in the match. Junior middle blocker Sadaiya Edouard added eight total blocks (four solo). Offensively, the duo of junior Simone Newell and Edouard added seven kills to lead the Lady Panthers’ offensive efforts.
With the loss, the Lady Panthers fall to 1-2 overall. The two teams will meet on the court once again when the Lady Panthers head to Bluefield, West Virginia, on Thursday.
GOLF
HMGA to hold tournament
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will have its September tournament Sunday, Sept. 19, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Format will be a three-person captain's choice. Each team is asked to have one or two players that are not HMGA members, if possible.
Sign up at Hillcrest by Saturday at 5 p.m. Call 803-533-6030.