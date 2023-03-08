VARSITY SOCCER

Edisto (B) 1, Barnwell 0

The Edisto soccer team won its region opener 1-0 over Barnwell Tuesday night.

With ten minutes left in the game, Edisto’s Carter Files aimed a throw in toward the Barnwell goal that went through the goalie’s hands for the lone goal of the game.

The Cougars improve to 4-0 and 1-0 in region play. The two teams will meet in Barnwell Friday.

VARSITY GOLF

Orangeburg Prep 168, Dorchester Academy 173

Orangeburg Prep’s golf team improved to 3-0 with a victory over Dorchester Academy Wednesday. The Indians shot a team-total of 168, five shots better than Dorchester Academy.

Harris Holstein and Walt Mims each finished with a 37 to lead the Indians while Jody Gillam finished with a score of 38.

Orangeburg Prep will take part in the Bengal Invitational at the Columbia Country Club Monday and Tuesday.