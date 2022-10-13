T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Palmetto Christian 3, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball lost 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16) to Palmetto Christian.

Katherine Lambrecht had seven service points and 22 digs; Payton Schurlknight had six service points, three kills and four digs; Izzy Exum had five service points, three aces, three kills and 13 digs; Abby Lyn Pantaleon had five kills; Joni Holstad had eight digs and Annabelle Hunter had eight digs.

Holly Hill Academy 3, Mead Hall 0

Holly Hill Academy varsity volleyball swept Mead Hall 3-0.

Karsyn Smoak led the Lady Raiders with 22 assists, six aces and four kills. Julianna Grooms had four kills and two aces; Kaley Bell had eight kills, four assists and one ace; Laura Grace Atkinson had eight kills and Chloe Wren had five kills and a block.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Palmetto Christian 2, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity volleyball team fell to Palmetto Christian 2-0 (25-22, 25-12).

Morgan Newsome led the JV Lady Indians with six service points, one ace, two kills and 10 digs. Kate Holstein had five service points, one ace, one assist, two digs and a block; Emma Grace Burleson had four kills; Jayme Culler had 10 digs; Hannah Lambrecht had eight digs; Calee Hartzog had seven digs and Prestan Schurlknight had a block.