T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Bethune-Bowman (G) 60, Branchville 31

Chauntavia Haynes had 16 points to help lead Bethune-Bowman to a 60-31 win over Branchville Monday.

Ramiyah Bronson had 12 points for the Lady Mohawks while Makiyah Johnson and Zaniyah Pelzer each had 10 points.

Bethune-Bowman improves to 5-12 on the season and 4-3 in region play. They will play at Bridges Prep Wednesday.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 31, Brookland-Cayce 15

Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeated Brookland-Cayce 31-15 Monday.

Nicholas Payne led the Bruins with eight points. Marcus Felder had six points while Jordan Robins and Jordan McGahee each added five points.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 64, Brookland-Cayce 22

Hughston Free had 19 points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 64-22 win over Brookland-Cayce Monday.

Latorian Ryant had 10 points for the Bruins while Gerald Garner and Zion Clark each added nine points.