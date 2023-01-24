T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL
Bethune-Bowman (G) 60, Branchville 31
Chauntavia Haynes had 16 points to help lead Bethune-Bowman to a 60-31 win over Branchville Monday.
Ramiyah Bronson had 12 points for the Lady Mohawks while Makiyah Johnson and Zaniyah Pelzer each had 10 points.
Bethune-Bowman improves to 5-12 on the season and 4-3 in region play. They will play at Bridges Prep Wednesday.
JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 31, Brookland-Cayce 15
Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeated Brookland-Cayce 31-15 Monday.
Nicholas Payne led the Bruins with eight points. Marcus Felder had six points while Jordan Robins and Jordan McGahee each added five points.
People are also reading…
B-TEAM BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 64, Brookland-Cayce 22
Hughston Free had 19 points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 64-22 win over Brookland-Cayce Monday.
Latorian Ryant had 10 points for the Bruins while Gerald Garner and Zion Clark each added nine points.