T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 7
Thomas Sumter 0
DALZELL — Orangeburg Prep defeated Thomas Sumter 7-0 on Tuesday.
Copeland Furtick pitched a complete game for the win, allowing three hits and striking out 15.
Offensively, the Indians were led by A.J. Tolbert going 2-for-4, with Payton Inabinet, Ben Journey, Furtick, John Mack, and Hayden McGugan each recording a hit.
The Indians are now 3-2 in region play, and will play host to Pinewood Prep on Wednesday at Indian Field at 6:30 p.m.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Colleton Prep 10
Orangeburg Prep 0
WALTERBORO — Orangeburg Prep lost a non-region game 10-0 at Colleton Prep on Tuesday.
Lauren Ballew and Ryn Grubbs each had one hit for the Lady Indians.
Orangeburg Prep will return to action after Spring Break, hosting when they host Lee Academy on Tuesday, April 13.
Calhoun Academy 18
Lee Academy 2
Calhoun Academy took an 18-2 win against Lee Academy on Monday.
Rebekah Haigler was the winning pitcher.
Leading Hitters for CA: Bari Arden Arant 4-for-5; Reagan Kiser 3-for-4, home run, double; Madison Ulmer 3-for-4, 2 doubles; Haigler 2-for-3, double; Blakley Kingsmore 2-for-4, home run, double.
Belle Polin, Paige Bronson and Coker Carson each had a hit.
Calhoun Academy (17-3 record) will play host to Wilson Hall on April 13.
Clarendon Hall 10
Andrew Jackson Academy 0
SUMMERTON — Clarendon Hall defeated Andrew Jackson 10-0 on Tuesday.
AJA was led at the plate by Jasmine Bishop, Maddie Barnes, and Carrie Lynn Loadholt with one hit each.
Andrew Jackson (5-3) will return to action on Monday, April 12 hosting St. John’s Christian at 6 p.m.
Gilbert 30, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
VARSITY SOCCER
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3
Edisto 1
CORDOVA — Bamberg-Ehrhardt took a 3-1 win at Edisto on Tuesday.
It marked the first loss of the season for the Cougars.
Edisto (5-1 record) plays Thursday at Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
VARSITY GOLF
OPS tops Gray Collegiate
Matthew Zeigler shot one-under-par 35 and teammate Harris Holstein posted an even par 36 to pace the Orangeburg Prep Indians to a non-region win over Gray Collegiate on Tuesday.
Andrew Hunter added a 40 and Walt Mims completed the scoring with a 41.
OPS will play again at Orangeburg Country Club on Thursday in a tri-match with Richard Winn Academy and Wardlaw Academy.
Orangeburg Prep is 14-2 this season.
JV SOFTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 14
Colleton Prep 1
WALTERBORO — Orangeburg Prep defeated Colleton Prep 14-1 on Tuesday.
Prestan Schurlknight got the win in the circle, surrendering 2 hits while striking out 9 with no walks.
Riley Roe had two hits for the Lady Indians, while Schurlknight, Layla Garrick, and Jayme Culler had singles and Savannah McClain had a triple.
The Lady Indians return to at home on April 13th at 4 p.m. hosting Lee Academy.