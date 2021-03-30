T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY GOLF

OPS tops Gray Collegiate

Matthew Zeigler shot one-under-par 35 and teammate Harris Holstein posted an even par 36 to pace the Orangeburg Prep Indians to a non-region win over Gray Collegiate on Tuesday.

Andrew Hunter added a 40 and Walt Mims completed the scoring with a 41.

OPS will play again at Orangeburg Country Club on Thursday in a tri-match with Richard Winn Academy and Wardlaw Academy.

Orangeburg Prep is 14-2 this season.

JV SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 14

Colleton Prep 1

WALTERBORO — Orangeburg Prep defeated Colleton Prep 14-1 on Tuesday.

Prestan Schurlknight got the win in the circle, surrendering 2 hits while striking out 9 with no walks.

Riley Roe had two hits for the Lady Indians, while Schurlknight, Layla Garrick, and Jayme Culler had singles and Savannah McClain had a triple.

The Lady Indians return to at home on April 13th at 4 p.m. hosting Lee Academy.

