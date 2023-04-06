VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun County 14, Lake Marion 4 (six innings)

Five Calhoun County pitchers combined to give up two hits and 10 strikeouts in a 14-4 victory over Lake Marion Wednesday.

Daeron James had three hits including a double, triple and grand slam home run to lead the Saints. Chippy Ayon had two hits; Wayne Farmer Jr. had a hit; Brian Inabinet had a double and Aiden Zingmark had a double.

Calhoun County (12-1, 6-1) will play to Cross in a doubleheader Monday beginning at 2 p.m.

VARSITY GOLF

Cavs win non-region match

Calhoun Academy shot a 152 to finish first in a three-way match against Orangeburg Prep (157) and Airport High School (190) Thursday.

Turner Fleming shots a 33 to lead the Cavaliers. Hollison Smith shot 37, Will Andrews shot 39, Tallon Hood shot 43 and Jude Walker shot 45.

Harris Holstein and Walt Mims each shot a 37 to lead Orangeburg Prep. Jody Gillam finished with a 39.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 19, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

JuliAnn Griffith and Prestan Schurlknight combined to throw three innings allowing one hit and striking out four batters to help lead OPS to a 19-0 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Lauren Ballew had a three-run home run and totaled four RBIs to lead the Lady Indians. Jane Walker Yonce had a triple and three RBIs; Prestan Schurlknight had a triple, two RBIs and scored three runs; Calee Hartzog had a single and three RBIs; Layla Garrick had a single and an RBI; Payton Schurlknight had a single, two runs scored and two stolen bases; Hannah Lambrecht had a single and an RBI; Katherine Lambrecht had a single, scored three runs and stole four bases.

Orangeburg Prep (8-3) will travel to face Northside Christian April 18.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 18, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Natalie Hall threw two innings striking out five batters in Orangeburg Prep's 18-0 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson Thursday.

Payton Bordenkecher had a triple and scored three runs in the victory. Brooke Fairey had a hit and scored two runs. Natalie Hall, Emma Grace Burleson, Paige Bonnette, Audrey O'Neal, Ella Sorvis and Addison Nivens each scored runs.

OPS travels to Northside Christian April 18.