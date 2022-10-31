T&D REGION SPORTS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCISA Cross County Championship

Calhoun Academy’s Gabby Jourdain won the SCISA Class 2A Girls 5K at Heathwood Hall in Columbia Saturday. Jourdain and the Lady Cavaliers finished third overall behind Holy Trinity and Conway Christian. Calhoun Academy’s boys finished seventh overall in the Class 2A 5K and were led by George Nickel who finished 31st. Orangeburg Prep’s Jacob Smith finished fifth overall in the Class 3A Boys 5K helping the Indians to an 11th place finish. In the Girls 3A 5K, Ashby Garrick led Orangeburg Prep with a 36th place finish.

