T&D REGION SPORTS

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 30, Calhoun Academy 22

Cholly Williams led Orangeburg Prep B-Team boys with 10 points as the Indians defeated Calhoun Academy 30-22 Thursday.

Parker Gray added six points for OPS. Council Burroughs had five points; Marshall Livingston had three points; Chris Jackson had two points; Riley Brown had two points; Tilman Zeigler had one points and Caden Welch had one point.

Cael Parler led the Cavaliers with 14 points.

Orangeburg Prep (3-2) will travel to face Wilson Hall Jan. 11.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 20, Calhoun Academy 13

Orangeburg Prep B-Team girls defeated Calhoun Academy 20-13 Thursday.

Aaliyah Ayala led the Lady Indians with six points. Emmaline Dangerfield had five points; Blakely Garrick had four points; Morgan Gue had three points and Madison Damron had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Wilson Hall Jan. 11.