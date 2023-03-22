VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun County 9, Horse Creek Academy 2

Cullen Sightler pitched three innings, striking out six batters to help lead Calhoun County to a 9-2 win over Horse Creek Academy Tuesday.

Wayne Farmer Jr. and Chris Glover each threw two innings.

Daeron James had two hits, including a triple, to lead the Saints on offense. Ayo James, Jacob Bochette, Chippy Ayon, Farmer Jr. and Brian Inabinet each had a hit.

Calhoun County improves to 7-1 on the season and are 3-1 in region play. The Saints play host to North Friday.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Wilson Hall 20, Orangeburg Prep 7

Orangeburg Prep dropped to 4-1 on the season after a 20-7 loss to Wilson Hall Wednesday in Sumter.

Jane Walker Yonce had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Lady Indians. Payton Schurlknight Payton Schurlknight had a hit and scored two runs; Prestan Schurlknight had a hit and scored a run; Hannah Lambrecht had a hit and scored a run.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Thursday against Laurence Manning.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Wilson Hall 12, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep was shutout 12-0 by Wilson Wednesday in Sumter.

Natalie Hall and Emma Grace Burleson each had a hit to lead the Lady Indians.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Monday against Dorchester Academy.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

OWHS hosting Special Olympics event

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will be the site of the Area 3 Spring Games of the Special Olympics Friday, March 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This event is a track and field competition for school and community based programs in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

For more information you can contact Arturo Hervada at ahervada@so-sc.org.