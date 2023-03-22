VARSITY BASEBALL
Calhoun County 9, Horse Creek Academy 2
Cullen Sightler pitched three innings, striking out six batters to help lead Calhoun County to a 9-2 win over Horse Creek Academy Tuesday.
Wayne Farmer Jr. and Chris Glover each threw two innings.
Daeron James had two hits, including a triple, to lead the Saints on offense. Ayo James, Jacob Bochette, Chippy Ayon, Farmer Jr. and Brian Inabinet each had a hit.
Calhoun County improves to 7-1 on the season and are 3-1 in region play. The Saints play host to North Friday.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Wilson Hall 20, Orangeburg Prep 7
Orangeburg Prep dropped to 4-1 on the season after a 20-7 loss to Wilson Hall Wednesday in Sumter.
Jane Walker Yonce had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Lady Indians. Payton Schurlknight Payton Schurlknight had a hit and scored two runs; Prestan Schurlknight had a hit and scored a run; Hannah Lambrecht had a hit and scored a run.
Orangeburg Prep will be at home Thursday against Laurence Manning.
JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL
Wilson Hall 12, Orangeburg Prep 0
Orangeburg Prep was shutout 12-0 by Wilson Wednesday in Sumter.
Natalie Hall and Emma Grace Burleson each had a hit to lead the Lady Indians.
Orangeburg Prep is at home Monday against Dorchester Academy.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
OWHS hosting Special Olympics event
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will be the site of the Area 3 Spring Games of the Special Olympics Friday, March 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
This event is a track and field competition for school and community based programs in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
For more information you can contact Arturo Hervada at ahervada@so-sc.org.