T&D REGION SPORTS

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep (G) 29, Heathwood Hall 26

Campbell Delaney had eight points to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 29-26 victory over Heathwood Hall Thursday.

Ryn Grubbs had seven points and 16 rebounds while Laine Grubbs had four points and eight rebounds. Cate Fogle had six points and Katherine Lambrecht had four points.

Orangeburg Prep will be at Calhoun Academy Friday.

Heathwood Hall 43, Orangeburg Prep 35

Orangeburg Prep fell to Heathwood Hall 43-35 Thursday in a non-region matchup.

Mikey Templeton led the Indians with 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Prusher Bair had 10 points while Jay Plummer, Austin Hall and Christian Rutland each had three points. McCullough Mims had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will be at Calhoun Academy Friday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 57, Swansea 36

Top-ranked Orangeburg-Wilkinson continued its region winning streak Wednesday with a 57-36 win over Swansea.

The Bruins defeated Fox Creek Monday and Brookland-Cayce Tuesday. They will close out the week at home against Gilbert Friday.

Jordan Simpson led the Bruins with 23 points, six rebounds and five steals. Brykel Washington had 16 points while Jeremiah Jacques finished with seven assists.

Calhoun County (G) 59, Wagener-Salley 38

Calhoun County girls improved to 8-3 and 5-1 in region play with a 59-38 win over Wagener-Salley Tuesday.

Shyan Cokely had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals to lead the Lady Saints. Jessica Palmer had 14 points, six steals, two blocks and five rebounds while Angela Wright had 13 points, three steals and five rebounds.

Calhoun County travels to face North Friday.

Calhoun County (G) 63, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30

Shyan Cokley had 36 points, 13 steals and six assists to lead Calhoun County to a 63-30 victory over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Monday.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep 25, Heathwood Hall 10

The JV Lady Indians defeated Heathwood Hall 25-10 Thursday.

Hannah Lambrecht, Annabelle Hunter and Izzy Exum each had six points to lead Orangeburg Prep. Prestan Schurlknight had four points and Graysen Garrick had three points.

Orangeburg Prep 38, Heathwood Hall 36

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity boys defeated Heathwood Hall 38-36 Thursday.

Jody Gillam led the Indians with 11 points and added four rebounds and two steals. T Riley had nine points, four rebounds and three blocks; Avery Ravenell had nine points and three assists; Brayden Gramling had five points and six rebounds; Walt Mims had two points, three rebounds and three steals and Kush Patel had two points.

Jackson Noble led Heathwood Hall with 13 points while Duece Claxton had 11 points.

Orangeburg Prep (8-2) is at Calhoun Academy Friday.

Carolina Crush to hold tryouts

The Carolina Crush AAU Basketball team will be holding tryouts for its boys and girls teams March 12 at 10 a.m.

Players must between 6-17 years of age, if interested email crushbasketball2013@gmail.com or call 803-792-7222.

