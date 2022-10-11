T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

St. John’s Christian Academy 3, Holly Hill Academy 2

Holly Hill Academy varsity volleyball fell 3-2 to St. John’s Christian Academy.

Karsyn Smoak led the Lady Raiders with 22 assists, eight kills and five aces. Laura Grace Atkinson had 13 kills; Julianna Grooms had six kills, two assists and three aces; Kaley Bell had six kills, seven assists and one ace; Chloe Wren had five kills, two assists and one ace.

B-TEAM VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep falls in Silver Bracket final

Orangeburg Prep B-Team volleyball completed its season at the Next Level Athletics Upper Silver Division Tournament held Monday in Sumter.

The Lady Indians opened the single-elimination tournament with a 2-0 (25-8, 25-15) win over Thomas Sumter. Morgan Gue led OPS with 20 service points and eight aces. Allie Brynn Furtick had nine service points and five aces; Savannah Ruple had five service points and three aces.

Orangeburg Prep advanced to the final with a 2-0 (25-21, 25-16) victory over Wilson Hall. Gue led the Lady Indians with 12 service points and one ace. Furtick had seven service points and one ace; Ruple had four service points.

In the final, Orangeburg Prep fell 2-0 (25-9, 25-17) to Northside Christian. Gue had five service points to lead OPS. Zoe Hutto had three service points.