VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun County 19, Lake Marion 3 (five innings)

Calhoun County gave up one hit in a 19-3 victory over Lake Marion Monday. Cullen Sightler picked up the win throwing two innings and striking out three batters.

Blaine Thomas threw two innings striking out three batters and Aiden Zingmark threw the final inning with one strikeout.

Thomas, Zingmark, Chippy Ayon and Ayo James each had a hit to lead the Saints.

Calhoun County (11-1, 6-1) will play host to Lake Marion Wednesday.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 15, Dorchester Academy 0

Jane Walker Yonce threw three innings giving up one hit and striking out three batters to help Orangeburg Prep to a 15-0 win over Dorchester Academy Tuesday.

Katherine Lambrecht had a hit, three RBIs and scored to runs to help lead the Lady Indians. Prestan Schurlknight had a double; Payton Schurlknight had two hits and scored two runs; Lauren Ballew had two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs; Yonce scored two runs; Calee Hartzog had a hit, two RBIs and scored two runs.

Orangeburg Prep (7-3) will play host to Orangeburg-Wilkinson Thursday.

Holly Hill Academy 10, Patrick Henry Academy 0

Julianna Grooms threw a complete game shutout to help lead Holly Hill Academy to a 10-0 win over Patrick Henry Academy Tuesday.

Dakota Cantebury had two hits and drove in four runs to help lead the Lady Raiders. Kaylee Brabham, Peyton Strickland, Kayley Bell and Abbygail Burleson each drove in runs for Holly Hill Academy.

Orangeburg Prep 12, Wilson Hall 2

Payton Schurlknight threw a complete game allowing two hits and striking out eight batters to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 12-2 victory over Wilson Hall.

Jane Walker Yonce had two hits, score two runs and added an RBI to lead the Lady Indians. Prestan Schurlknight had a triple and scored two runs; Layla Garrick had two hits, four RBIs and scored two runs; Hannah Lambrecht had a hit, scored two runs and stole two bases, Jayme Culler had a hit and scored a run; Calee Hartzog had a hit and scored a run; Payton Schurlknight had a hit and scored a run and JuliAnn Griffith had two RBIs.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Dorchester Academy 19, Orangeburg Prep 4

Paige Bonnette had a hit and scored a run in Orangeburg Prep's 19-4 loss to Dorchester Academy Tuesday.

Brooke Fogle, Natalie Hall and Payton Bordenkecher each scored runs for the Lady Indians.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Orangeburg-Wilkinson Thursday.

Wilson Hall 16, Orangeburg Prep 0

Paige Bonnette, Natalie Hall, Emma Grace Burleson and Payton Bordenkecher each had hits in a 16-0 loss to Wilson Hall Monday.