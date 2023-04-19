VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 7, Holly Hill Academy 3

Ben Wimberly earned his sixth win of the season after throwing a complete game allowing six hits and one earned run. He had six strikeouts while walking two as Branchville defeated Holly Hill Academy 7-3.

Seth Shaw had two hits and an RBI to help lead the Yellow Jackets. Chandler Looper had a hit and an RBI; Philijuan Saldano had a hit, an RBI, two runs and four stolen bases; Chayse Lytle had a hit and an RBI; Mason Connor had a hit and two runs; Ben Wimberly had a hit and Jonathan Delk had three walks and two stolen bases.

Branchville (15-1) will travel to Edisto for a doubleheader Thursday.

Calhoun County 12, Ridge Spring-Monetta 10

Chris Glover, Wayne Farmer Jr., Daeron James and Cullen Sightler combined to give up nine hits and strike out 10 batters to help lead Calhoun County to a 12-10 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.

James had three hits, including a double to lead the Saints. Farmer had two hits; Sightler had a hit and Blaine Thomas added a hit.

Calhoun County (15-1, 7-1) will play host to Orangeburg-Wilkinson Monday, and will travel to Swansea Tuesday to face Williston-Elko for the region championship.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 4, Colleton Prep 1

Payton Schurlknight (6-2) threw a complete game, striking out nine batters to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 4-1 victory over Colleton Prep.

Layla Garrick had two hits, an RBI and scored a run to lead the Lady Indians. Prestan Schurlknight had two hits and an RBI; Hannah Lambrecht, Calee Hartzog, Lauren Ballew, and Jane Walker Yonce each had a hit and scored a run. Payton Schurlknight added a hit.

The Lady Indians (10-3) will travel Friday to face Laurence Manning.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Holly Hill Academy 16, Northwoods Academy 11

Bethany Martin had three hits including two doubles and six RBIs to help lead Holly Hill Academy to a 16-11 win over Northwoods Academy.

Kaylee Cuttino had two hits including a home run and three RBIs for the Lady Raiders. MillyKate Prescott had two hits and an RBI; Essie Wolpert had two hits; Sophia Whitaker had a hit and two RBIs and Kloie Mizell had a hit and an RBI.

Cuttino earned the victory after striking out six batters.

Holly Hill Academy (3-8) will be at home Tuesday against Jefferson Davis Academy.

Orangeburg Prep 17, Colleton Prep 1

Natalie Hall pitched three innings, striking out five batters to help Orangeburg Prep defeat Colleton Prep 17-1

Hall had two hits, two RBIs and scored four runs to lead the Lady Indians. Brooke Fogle had two hits, two RBIs and scored four runs; Emma Grace Burleson had a hit and scored a run; Ella Sarvis scored three runs; Marissa Griffith and Addison Nivens each scored two rums and Paige Bonnette and Payton Bordenkecher each scored a run.

OPS travels to face Laurence Manning Friday.