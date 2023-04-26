JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Holly Hill Academy 14, Jefferson Davis Academy 2

Essie Wolpert had three hits including a home run and two triples along with four RBIs to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 14-2 win over Jefferson Davis Academy Tuesday.

Kloie Mizell had a single and two RBIs; MillyKate Prescott had a hit, an RBI and two stolen bases; Sophia Whitaker had a single; Bethany Martin had a hit and an RBI; Kaylee Cuttino had a hit and two RBIs and Allison Thomas had a double and three RBIs.