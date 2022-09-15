T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3, Holly Hill 0

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball defeated Holly Hill Academy 3-0 (25-9, 25-15, 25-19).

Jane Walker Yonce led the Lady Indians with 12 service points, one ace, 10 kills, two blocks and four digs. Izzy Exum had 10 service points, one assist, four kills and 10 digs; Joni Holstad had eight service points, one ace, four kills and 11 digs; Annabelle Hunter had seven service points, 15 assists and 12 digs and Katherine Lambrecht had 12 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Calhoun Academy Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3, Lower Richland 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (15-1, 3-0) stayed unbeaten in region play with a 3-0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-16) win over Lower Richland.

Ki’ra Wright led the Bruinettes with 10 service aces, 12 assists, seven kills and 10 receptions. Trinity Winningham had nine kills, six service aces, 13 service points and nine digs; Darian Dawson had seven service points, 15 digs, 13 receptions and four assists; Alyx Foster had 10 digs, eight receptions and seven service points; Jasmine Anderson had five block kills, seven kills, five service points; Imani Mitchell had three block kills and three kills and Lauren Whetstone had seven service points, four service aces, five digs and 10 assists.

Edisto 3, North 0

Edisto varsity volleyball defeated North 3-0 (25-13, 26-24, 25-18).

Jamequa Bailem-Odom led the Lady Cougars with 18 service points, seven aces and one kill. Callie Hewitt had 18 service points and five aces; Taegan Zorn had 14 service points and two aces; De’Maya Simmons had nine kills and one block; Zy’Asia Stewart had seven kills.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2, Lower Richland 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV volleyball defeated Lower Richland 2-0 (25-19, 25-6).

The Bruinettes were led by Nylah Holmes with eight points. Maddison Johnson had seven points and four assists; Arielle King had six assists; E’Moni Gaffney had six assists; Erin Glover had five assists and Edriana Glover had five assists.

Orangeburg Prep 2, Holly Hill 0

Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball defeated Holly Hill Academy 2-0 (25-19, 25-18).

Morgan Newsome led the Lady Indians with seven service points, three aces, two kills and 11 digs. Kate Holstein had five service points, four aces, four kills and one dig; Calee Hartzog had five service points, one ace, nine assists and five digs; Hannah Lambrecht had nine digs; Prestan Schurlknight had eight digs and Jayme Culler had five digs.

B-TEAM VOLLEYBALL

Ben Lippen 2, Orangeburg Prep 0

The Orangeburg Prep volleyball B-Team lost to Ben Lippen 2-0 (25-11, 25-20) in Columbia.

Allie Brynn Furtick led the Lady Indians with five service points. Brooke Fogle had four service points and an ace and Morgan Gue had four service points and an ace.

Orangeburg Prep 2, Hammond 0

The Orangeburg Prep volleyball B-Team defeated Hammond 2-0 (25-18, 25-18) in Columbia.

Allie Brynn Furtick led the Lady Indians with 11 service points and two aces.

Orangeburg Prep 2, Holly Hill 0

Orangeburg Prep's B-Team defeated Holly Hill 2-0 (25-22, 25-14) at Holly Hill.

Brooke Fogle led the Lady Indians with seven service points and two aces. Morgan Gue had seven service points; Allie Brynn Furtick had five service and Zoe Hutto had five service points.