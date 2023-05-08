VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 8, Lee Academy 1 (two innings)

Orangeburg Prep's regular-season finale was washed out after two innings with the Lady Indians leading Lee Academy 8-1

Prestan Schurlknight had two hits and scored a run; Katherine Lambrecht had a hit, two RBIs and a run scored; Payton Schurlknight had a hit, RBI and run scored; Lauren Ballew had a triple, an RBI and a run scored; Jane Walker Yonce had a hit, RBI and scored a run; Hannah Lambrecht had a hit, an RBI and run scored; JuliAnn Griffith drove in two runs and Calee Hartzog had a hit and run scored.

Orangeburg Prep will open the state playoff tournament Friday in Sumter.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Lee Academy 13, Orangburg Prep 5

Natalie Hall threw three innings for the Lady Indians striking out four batters. She also had a triple and scored a run to lead OPS.

Brooke Fogle had a hit and scored a run; Marissa Griffith scored a run; Audrey O'Neal scored a run and Ella Servis scored a run.

SCHSL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

Monday's Games

Branchville 7, Green Sea Floyds 6 (nine innings)

Branchville forced a winner-take-all game in the District Final Monday after defeating Green Sea Floyds 7-6 in nine innings.

Kylie Starnes led the Yellow Jackets with two hits and two RBIs. Riley Shuler, Ava Jett and Lauren Shaw each added two hits in the win.

Starnes pitched a complete game, giving up five runs on six hits and striking out 11.

SCHSL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Saturday's Games

Dixie 10, Calhoun County 0 (Calhoun County eliminated)

Green Sea Floyd 5, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3 (Bamberg-Ehrhardt eliminated)

St. John's 17, Bethune-Bowman 2 (Bethune-Bowman eliminated)

Bishop England 9, Edisto 2 (Edisto eliminated)