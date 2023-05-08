VARSITY SOFTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 8, Lee Academy 1 (two innings)
Orangeburg Prep's regular-season finale was washed out after two innings with the Lady Indians leading Lee Academy 8-1
Prestan Schurlknight had two hits and scored a run; Katherine Lambrecht had a hit, two RBIs and a run scored; Payton Schurlknight had a hit, RBI and run scored; Lauren Ballew had a triple, an RBI and a run scored; Jane Walker Yonce had a hit, RBI and scored a run; Hannah Lambrecht had a hit, an RBI and run scored; JuliAnn Griffith drove in two runs and Calee Hartzog had a hit and run scored.
Orangeburg Prep will open the state playoff tournament Friday in Sumter.
JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL
Lee Academy 13, Orangburg Prep 5
People are also reading…
Natalie Hall threw three innings for the Lady Indians striking out four batters. She also had a triple and scored a run to lead OPS.
Brooke Fogle had a hit and scored a run; Marissa Griffith scored a run; Audrey O'Neal scored a run and Ella Servis scored a run.
SCHSL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
Monday's Games
Branchville 7, Green Sea Floyds 6 (nine innings)
Branchville forced a winner-take-all game in the District Final Monday after defeating Green Sea Floyds 7-6 in nine innings.
Kylie Starnes led the Yellow Jackets with two hits and two RBIs. Riley Shuler, Ava Jett and Lauren Shaw each added two hits in the win.
Starnes pitched a complete game, giving up five runs on six hits and striking out 11.
SCHSL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Saturday's Games
- Dixie 10, Calhoun County 0 (Calhoun County eliminated)
- Green Sea Floyd 5, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3 (Bamberg-Ehrhardt eliminated)
- St. John's 17, Bethune-Bowman 2 (Bethune-Bowman eliminated)
- Bishop England 9, Edisto 2 (Edisto eliminated)