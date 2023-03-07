VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun County 24, North 7

Cullen Sightler, Wayne Farmer Jr., Daeron James adn Chippy Ayon combined to throw a one-hitter while striking out 14 batters to help lead Calhoun County to a 24-7 victory over North.

Offensively, Jacob Edwards led the Saints with three hits including a double and a triple. Brian Inabinet had two hits including a double; James had two hits including a double and a triple; Sightler, Ayon, Chris Glover, Blaine Thomas and Jacob Bochette each added one hit.