T&D REGION SPORTS

STATE VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3, Battery Creek 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson varsity volleyball opened the Class 3A state playoffs with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-20) win over Battery Creek Wednesday night.

Trinity Winningham led the Bruinettes with 14 kills, two block kills, 10 service points, three service aces and 10 digs. Jasmine Anderson had 11 kills and three block kills; Darian Dawson had 28 digs, nine service points, two aces and eight assists; Alyx Foster had 12 digs and 12 service points; Ki’ra Wright had five kills, 16 service points, four service aces and 11 digs; Imani Mitchell had six kills, three block kills, three service points and two digs; Lauren Whetstone had 12 assists and eight digs and Larkin Jones had nine assists and three points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will be at home Monday against Aynor.

JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 40, Clarendon Hall 0

Colt Layton rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 40-0 win over Clarendon Hall. Joseph Lyons had 63 yards rushing and two touchdowns; Cael Parler had 40 yards and a touchdown and tossed a touchdown to Layton; Mason Knapp had 23 yards; Bratcher Lambert had 22 yards and Luke Davis added a two-point conversion.

Defensively, Knapp had seven tackles and a sack; Mack Fowler had four tackles and a forced fumble; Parler had four tackles; Layton had an interception; Evan Roland had an interception; Chance Davis recovered a fumble and Lambert recovered a fumble.

Calhoun Academy will play at Dorchester Academy next Thursday.