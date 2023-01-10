T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Allendale-Fairfax 45, Bethune-Bowman (G) 38

Bethune-Bowman varsity girls basketball team dropped to 3-9 on the season and 2-1 in region play after a 45-38 loss to Allendale-Fairfax.

The Lady Mohawks were led by Chauntavia Haynes who had 13 points. Bethune-Bowman will travel to face Royal Live Oaks Friday.

Denmark-Olar (G) 54, Blackville-Hilda 3

Dy'Neka Roberts, Aveion Walker and Takenya James each had 14 points to help lead the second-ranked Denmark-Olar girls varisty to 54-3 win over Blackville-Hilda Tuesday night.

With the win, the Lady Vikings have now won 12-straight games and 24 consecutive region games. Denmark Olar (12-2, 5-0) will travel to face Wagener-Salley in a region matchup Friday.

Calhoun Academy (G) 45, Clarendon Hall 37

Sarah Grace Kizer recorded a triple-double scoring 28 points, grabbling 14 rebounds and recording 13 steals to help lead Calhoun Academy varsity girls to a 45-37 win over Clarendon Hall.

Reagan Kizer had eight points, Sarah Roland had three points, Isabella Layton had two points, Sara Ardis had two points and Layla Walker had two points.

Calhoun Academy will face Mead Hall at home Wednesday.